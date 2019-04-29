Foldable Motorola Razr Leaked: This Could Be the Hottest Phone of 2019

Behold the new Motorola Razr, complete with packaging. Allegedly.

The more I look at it, the more I think this may be the phone that actually ignites the foldable revolution. It’s basically like having a regular smartphone that you can fold in half before putting it in your pocket.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

The render — leaked by user leakspinner on Slashleaks — shows a phone that looks just like the original Razr, the ultra-thin mobile that everyone wanted in the mid 2000s. But instead of having a tiny screen and a keypad, it is all a flexible AMOLED.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

According to the leaked renders, the 6.2-inch display phone will come in a triangular package with accessories, including in-ear headphones and a nylon braided USB charging cable.

(Image credit: Slashleaks)

If Motorola has been able to avoid the problems that marred the Samsung Galaxy Fold, this may prove to be the phone that everyone will lust for this year. I can't imagine anyone saying no to a regular smartphone that halves its size before you put it away.

Even while the leaked specs are underwhelming for a $1,500 phone, the form factor is just too convenient and cool to ignore.

Of course, this leak my just be yet another wishful fan render. It is pretty polished and on brand not to be the real thing, but we will have to wait until Motorola and Verizon releases this beast later in the year to see if it’s the real thing.