This Ring Tracks Your Steps, Heart Rate

The Motiv Ring is probably the most inconspicuous fitness tracker yet. It slips on your finger and keeps tabs not just on your daily movement, but your heart rate too. Available for pre-order for $199, there's a lot of tech crammed into this tiny device.

Like many fitness trackers, the Motiv Ring keeps tabs on your steps, active minutes, heart rate (active and resting), sleep, calories and distance, using a three-axis accelerometer and an optical heart rate sensor on the inside of the device. At 8mm wide and 2.5mm thick, the ring is about the width of a man's wedding band, is made of titanium, and comes in rose gold or slate gray.

When you're wearing the ring, the only indication of the electronics inside is a small black strip on its outside with LED status lights. The ring is also water resistant to 165 feet, so it's safe for showering.

As ring sizes aren't adjustable, customers who decide to purchase the Motiv will first get a sizing kit sent to them in the mail (there are seven ring sizes available); customers will then tell Motiv which best fits their fingers.

The Ring transmits its data via Bluetooth to Motiv's app, which will adjust the wearer's goals based on daily activity. If, for example, you consistently beat your target steps, the app will automatically increase your goal. This feature can also be found in Garmin's wearables, and is a good one for keeping you in shape.

The Ring will last between 3-5 days on a charge, which is a day or two less than other fitness trackers in this price range, but still impressive given its size. It recharges via a small magnetic USB dongle.

I'll be testing the Motiv Ring out shortly to see how it performs, but I am intrigued at how the company was able to pack all that technology into something so small.