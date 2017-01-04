Mohu AirWave Provides Local Channels Without Wires

Cord-cutters already know that an HD antenna is a necessity, as it can provide dozens of high-res channels without any subscription costs. The problem, though, is finding a choice spot for it by a window, then running a cumbersome wire all the way to your primary TV. The Mohu AirWave eliminates that hassle by broadcasting local channels wirelessly to the streaming device of your choice.

Key Features

I saw the Mohu AirWave at CES Unveiled, and couldn’t believe that no one had ever thought of this technology before. The Mohu AirWave is a very simple idea with a very simple execution: It’s an HD antenna, which sits near a window and receives an over-the-air (OTA) signal. It then connects to your home Wi-Fi network and broadcasts OTA content via a streaming app for Roku, Apple TV and similar devices. That’s all it does, and arguably all it needs to do.

Pricing and Availability

The Mohu AirWave will be available in late spring 2017, although the company has not announced a price just yet. There’s no ongoing subscription cost, and the streaming app is free. (If you don’t have a streaming device or compatible smart TV, you’ll want to stick to a wired HD antenna instead.)

Who’s It For?

Viewers with cable and satellite subscriptions won’t need the Mohu AirWave for anything, but cord-cutters could find it extremely useful, especially if they already own dedicated streaming devices or smart TVs with popular operating systems. It’s a way to get dozens of channels for one initial up-front cost, and local channels usually include popular networks like CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and more, not to mention sports and local news.

Why Should You Care?

Running a long cord from an unsightly, ill-placed device is one of the primary objections to owning an HD antenna. A wireless version allows users to place the Mohu AirWave at the most convenient spot in the house, and then stream it to whichever TV they want. As an added benefit, channeling OTA channels into an app means that users can watch it on any TV or connected device in the house, rather than just a single TV.