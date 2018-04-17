Here's Your Best Look Yet at the LG G7 ThinQ

LG is inching closer to announcing its G7 ThinQ. And now serial leaker Evan Blass has posted an image on Twitter that appears to be the official look at the upcoming handset.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

The photo, which was published to Blass' Twitter page on Monday night (Apr. 17), appears to be a promotional image. But it also sheds some light on what we can expect from LG's smartphone.

The device in the image shows a handset with a thin bezel around the sides but a slightly chunkier bezel at the bottom that leaves no room for a physical home button. On the top, you'll find the notch that has been tipped for months. LG's handset also comes with a button on the side that appears to be a power button. In years past, LG has bundled the power button with the fingerprint sensor on the back.

Perhaps the most notable feature in the image is the notch, a feature that has been popularized in the iPhone X but is making its way to a variety of Android-based handsets. But unlike Apple, which has designed its software to not ignore the notch, LG is hoping to hide it. A black strip around the notch on the G7 ThinQ suggests that LG will use the extra screen real estate around the notch for some information but will attempt to aesthetically make it look like there's a single black strip that runs across the top of the display.



LG has been rumored to be working on the G7 ThinQ for months. The company reportedly had plans to deliver an LG G7 at Mobile World Congress earlier this year but ultimately shelved the idea so engineers and designers could design something new. Last week, LG confirmed that its next handset will be known as the G7 ThinQ. It added that it'll come with artificial intelligence features built into the operating system and its camera functionality.





LG plans to unveil the G7 ThinQ on May 2 at an event in New York City.

In addition to the familiar notch design and artificial intelligence, LG is rumored to be planning to bundle the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in the G7 ThinQ. There's also likely going to be a dual-lens camera and a fingerprint sensor on the back. LG isn't believed to be planning an iris or face scanner in the handset.