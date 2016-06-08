Lexus Software Bug Has Some Drivers Seeing Purple

Some Lexus cars may have lost their sense of direction after a software bug has disabled the navigation system on some cars.

The bug apparently came via an over-the-air software update to Lexus Enform, the automaker's collection of connected car services. A report in Automotive News says that in some cases the issue also affects radios displayed on the same screen as the navigation features.

Based on tweets from Lexus owners, their cars' Enform systems simply reboot continuously. In some cases, the reboot is preceeded by a flashing purple screen.

Lexus, which is owned by Toyota, has confirmed the issue, tweeting "Many of our owner's vehicle head units stopped working. We are working around the clock to find a solution." At least one Lexus owner reported taking the car into the dealership to fix the problem.



The bug is certainly an annoyance for anyone who's paid upward of $40,000 for a car and may have a trip to the dealership in their future. For car makers adding more connected features to their vehicles, it's a potentially bigger headache, as these increasingly sophisticated software systems add one more thing to go potentially wrong, leaving a lot of angry drivers demanding answers.