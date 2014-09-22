Lava HD-400 Review: SquareLeaf Indoor HDTV Antenna

The Lava SquareLeaf Digital Indoor HDTV Antenna HD-400 offers acceptable performance, but not for the price compared to other models.

Who's It For?

This product is for those who need an amplified antenna, but there are better options for the price.

Design and Setup: Limited options

Another flat antenna, the SquareLeaf closely resembles the RCA ANT1150F in design, size and features. However, the $60 amplified Lava model is rated for a more modest reception range of 35 miles.

Located along the antenna's cable is the amplifier plug for the power adapter. There's no USB power alternative, although if no outlet is available, the antenna still works without amplification.

One annoyance proved to be the lower-gauge antenna cable and its shorter-than-typical length, just a little over 5 feet. It restricted our installation and setup options, and it could inhibit reception in some situations.

Performance: Just OK

In tests, the SquareLeaf didn't fair as well as some other powered models and proved only modestly better than nonamplified options. We received 14 stations clearly, including CBS and PBS affiliates.