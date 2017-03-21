Trending

Apple Just Fixed the Worst Thing About the iPhone SE

By

Apple doubled the storage capacity of the iPhone SE, so you can fit more photos, videos and apps.

Apple's smallest handset just got a big boost.

The iPhone SE, which has many of the same specs as the iPhone 6s in a more compat body, is no longer stuck at 16GB for its starting model.

The one-hand friendly iPhone SE now has more storage space. Credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide

(Image credit: The one-hand friendly iPhone SE now has more storage space. Credit: Jeremy Lips/Tom's Guide)

Available on Friday (Mar. 24) the $399 entry-level model will now include 32GB of storage, and Apple's also doubled the capacity of its $499 handset, moving it from 64GB to 128GB. This addresses a long-standing problem where users would fill up the 16GB of storage extremely quickly by simply taking photos and shooting video, or downloading large games.

MORE: Best Smartphones on the Market Now

Nothing else has changed with this spring update, as it still boasts the A9 processor and 12-megapixel rear camera on the 6s. While Apple announced a crimson Product (RED) iPhone 7 today, the SE will still only be sold in Gold, Rose Gold, Silver and Space Gray.

The SE's appeal is mostly found in the fact that its 4-inch screen makes it very easy to use with one hand. The same can't be said as easily for the 4.7-inch iPhone 7, not to mention the 5.5-inch Plus.

This brings the SE closer to parity with some of our favorite cheap unlocked Android phones, as you get 32GB of storage with both the $399 Huawei Honor 8 the $230 ZTE Blade V8.