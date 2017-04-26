Trending

iPhone 8 Obliterates Galaxy S8 in First Alleged Benchmarks

A screenshot of an alleged iPhone 8 Geekbench benchmark result outpaces Samsung's phone by a significant margin.

Thanks to its Snapdragon 835 processor, the Galaxy S8 is the most powerful phone you can buy. But if a new leak proves accurate, that won't be the case for long.

The iPhone 8 could be the fastest phone ever. Credit: Gabor Balogh

Posted to Slashleaks and spotted by BGR, the alleged screenshot shows an iPhone running an quad-core A11 processor at 2.74-GHz. This is supposed to be the chip that will power Apple's next flagship, according to various iPhone 8 rumors and reports.

The screenshot shows the iPhone 8 registering a single-core score of 4,537 and a multi-core score of 8,975 on the Geekbench 4 benchmark, which measures overall performance. Both of those marks are way higher than what Samsung's phone turned in our Galaxy S8 review.

The S8 notched 1,846 on the single-core test and 6,295 on the multi-core portion. If this benchmark is to be believed, the iPhone 8 will be almost 2.5 times faster when performing single tasks and 43 percent faster when it comes to multitasking performance.

Credit: Slashleaks

To put the iPhone 8's supposed performance edge in perspective, its result would also outgun the Dell XPS 13 laptop. The Core i5 model scored 7,159, and the Core i7 version notched 7,915.

Although the Galaxy S8 is in the lead when it comes to benchmark performance, the older iPhone 7 has defeated the S8 in a couple of real-world application open time benchmarks. For instance, YouTuber PhoneBuff found that the iPhone 7 took 1 minute and 16 seconds to load 16 apps, versus 1:24 for the Galaxy S8.

The S8 fell even further behind when he attempted to open all of the same group of apps again running in the background. The S8 turned in a total time of 2:23, compared to a much faster 1:46 for the iPhone 7.

If the iPhone 8 is truly that fast, Apple is rapidly approaching the speed of the fastest ultraportable laptops with its A series chips. That would make the next iPad Pro a much more formidable competitor to the rumored Surface Pro 5.

  • gmgravytrain 26 April 2017 15:33
    Consumers aren't buying the Galaxy S8 for its speed. I think they're more interested in all the features it offers and that Infinity display. I'm sure the Galaxy S8 is fast enough for most users and those users probably wouldn't be trading in an Android smartphone for an iPhone if it were even 10X faster. The average smartphone user doesn't even have a flagship smartphone so these speed tests aren't all that important. It also depends on what a user actually does with his or her smartphone as far as daily tasks are concerned. What really surprises me is how a smartphone could approach a laptop computer in processing power. That is amazing. Of course, an iPhone is more expensive than many notebook computers, so that has to be taken into consideration. Still, beating out a Core i7 is just crazy. And yet they claim Apple doesn't have any innovation at all. That's pretty powerful silicon for a smartphone.
  • redngold09 26 April 2017 15:48
    Benchmarks when the phone hasnt even been built? So you have leaks of the benchmarks but not of the phone itself? interesting.
  • Jbelkin 27 April 2017 00:04
    Consumers know which phone to buy if they want world class design with the fastest processor and the best OS. that is why the iphone holds 1-4 slots in the best selling smartphone worldwide. But if price is the main criteria, then there are obviously hundreds of Android OS choices as they are all the exact same phone - it just comes down to price. Samsung of course wants everyone to believe their flagship phone is the best of android but compared to the iphone, no. that is why the ASP of an iphone is $650 while samsung is around $225 - consumers know why one phone is worth 3X the price. There is no debate as much as the media tries to pump up samsung to gain ad sales and sponsorships. Consumers have decided long ago ... there's not wrong with a Lexus but it'snot the 911.
  • Anvil075 27 April 2017 01:00
    You can't compare the S8 with an iPhone simply because they're completely different Operating Systems. The iPhone doesn't need anywhere near as much power as an android device due to it's closed system compared to the open android system. Android has way more features and is customisable
