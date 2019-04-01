2019 iPhones Will Steal This Big Galaxy S10 Feature (Report)

We’ve heard a few times now that Apple is looking to add reverse wireless charging to its 2019 iPhone lineup. The only problem is, the new handsets will need a little more juice if they are going to pull it off.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

To that end, TF International Securities analyst and Apple soothsayer Ming-Chi Kuo is claiming that Apple will pack larger batteries in all its next-generation iPhones. As reported by 9to5Mac, the bump in capacity will reportedly affect the iPhone XS replacement the most, with that 5.8-inch phone’s 2,658-mAh battery seeing an increase in size by anywhere from 20 to 25 percent.

The 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max successor won’t see quite as profound a change; Kuo predicts the improvement there will be between 10 and 15 percent. Meanwhile, the future iPhone XR will only add about 5 percent in battery capacity, if anything at all.

So what do those increases mean in terms of raw numbers? Well, by Kuo’s estimation, the next iPhone XS will carry a battery between 3,200 mAh and 3,300 mAh in size, roughly speaking. The XS Max’s replacement would top out around 3,650 mAh, while the iPhone XR successor — if Apple does treat that handset to a bigger battery — should only see 3,100 mAh at most.

The new iPhones will need those larger batteries to have enough extra juice to share with other devices, like Apple’s own AirPods and their newly-released Wireless Charging Case. And of course, Cupertino would hardly be the first to bring this feature to phones — Huawei and Samsung both beat it to the punch with the Mate 20 Pro and Galaxy S10 series, respectively.

By comparison, the Mate 20 Pro’s battery weighs in at a whopping 4,200 mAh, while the Galaxy S10 comes equipped with a 3,400-mAh power pack. The Galaxy S10 Plus replaces that smaller unit with a 4,100-mAh one.

To put these capacities in perspective, the Galaxy S10 Plus lasted 12 hours and 35 minutes on the Tom's Guide Battery Test (web surfing over LTE), while the iPhone XS endured for 10:38. The iPhone XR hit 11:26 and the regular iPhone XS lasted only 9:40.



Given Apple’s repeated efforts to cut wires out of users’ lives, the rumored feature should be a hit with owners. The AirPower may be dead, but at least pieces of it will likely live on in 2019’s iPhones.