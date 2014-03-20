HP Promises Faster, Higher Quality 3D Printers Coming in June

HP is looking to shake up the 3D printing game later this spring with a big announcement that company CEO Meg Whitman said will address the biggest challenges facing the technology. As it stands, she argues that the 3D printing process is too slow and the quality of its printed materials too poor to make the category completely viable.

But according to a report from PCWorld, Whitman recently told investors that HP is going to change all that. "We believe we have solved both problems and we'll be making a big technology announcement in June around how we are going to approach this," she said.

HP will initially focus its efforts on the commercial 3D printing market, and later expand to the consumer sector. That doesn't necessarily mean your local electronics store will begin stocking 3D printers next to ink jets, but it does indicate that HP is taking the 3D printer market seriously.

Up until this point, HP has remained relatively mum on its 3D printing plans. The company, which is one of the biggest names in printing, has previously been criticized for lagging behind in the 3D printer market. In fact, Martin Fink, CTO and director of HP Labs, posted a Q&A last month addressing the company's plans to enter the 3D printing market.

So what could HP have up its sleeve? We'll have to wait until June to find out.



