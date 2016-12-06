Honda's New Emo Car Could Calm Your Road Rage

The car of the future may be able to share your frustration at being stuck in a traffic jam. Honda announced that it will be showing off a new car with artificial intelligence that gives it human-like emotions.

(Image credit: Honda)





The car, called the NeuV, is equipped with a so-called "emotion engine" developed by Cocoro SB Corp. The NeuV is an electric car meant for commuters, and will be exhibited at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in January.

MORE: The Best Gifts for Drivers: Guide

While Honda didn't disclose specific details about how the emotion engine would work with NeuV drivers, the company has said the system evolves to share experiences with users and "creates new possibilities for human interaction and new value for customers." We're curious to see its reaction to being stuck in bumper-to-bumper rush hour traffic.



Cocoro SB Corp., the developer of the emotion engine, is part of SoftBank Group, which developed the Pepper robot that's capable of reading people's facial expressions.



Honda first announced its collaboration with Softbank in the realm of AI this past July. At the time, Honda said the companies were working on a joint research project to develop a system that can perceive a driver's emotions using cameras and sensors, and speak with the driver, conveying its own emotions.



