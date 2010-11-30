Graffiti Bar Gives High-Tech Dining Experience

The more expensive the restaurant is, the better the food, right? Not really. More often than not, when you're dining at a five-star restaurant, you're paying for the ambiance, the atmosphere and service you'll never get when you have a double cheeseburger at McDonald's.

Roppongi restobar Graffiti realized that piped-in string quartets and overly-decorated Fillet Mignon just aren't sufficient justification for a bill that costs as much as three square meals at KFC for a week. So they decided to up the ambiance by giving you something no restaurant has ever offered before: touchscreens.

Touchscreens by themselves have already improved our lives in ways we never thought possible. Our touch-sensitive smartphones give us an intuitive control system that cuts down on the time usually spent pressing a button three times just to get the letter "f" once.

Imagine if you could get the same kind of interface while ordering a meal. That's exactly what Graffiti did. The Japanese restaurant installed several touchscreens throughout their establishment. You get haptic bar surfaces which let you order a drink or side dish without waiting forever for the bartender, as well as walls that give you a touch-based lightshow while you're waiting for that ridiculously expensive sashimi platter.

Of course, this doesn't change the fact that you're still paying an arm and a leg for a simple meal, but let's face it: if you're going to spend all that money, why not be entertained while you're at it?

[source: Japan Trends]