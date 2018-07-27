Surprise Galaxy Note 9 Leak Reveals Powerful Feature

Samsung has already teased three top Galaxy Note 9 features, but it looks like there are some surprises left.

(Image credit: Samsung)

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy Note 9 will provide a PC-like experience on a larger monitor without requiring you to fork over additional cash for an accessory like the DeX Pad or DeX Station.

All you’ll need to enjoy Android apps and videos on the big screen will be a DisplayPort-enabled USB-C cable. You may not even need a keyboard or mouse, as the Note 9’s screen would double as a touchpad, though presumably you’d have the option to use those peripherals over the phone's Bluetooth connection.



Samsung wouldn’t be the first to offer a desktop-like mode without a cable. Huawei did it with the Mate 10 Pro and its Easy Projection mode. All you needed was a USB-C to HDMI cable.

According to SamMobile, which spotted the original report, Android Oreo makes it easy to use your phone’s screen as a trackpad, and the Note 9 will launch with that OS.

Previously, Samsung charged upwards of $99 for the DexPad, which also came with 2 USB ports, HDMI and USB-C charging. It also supported displays up to 2560 x 1440 pixels in resolution. It will be interesting to see if the Note 9 can handle 4K displays.

WinFuture also says that the Note 9 will be released August 24th, despite reports that the phone would hit store shelves in early August.

Make sure you catch up on all of the Galaxy Note 9 rumors before the launch event on August 9.