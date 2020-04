Track Swimming with Your Flex 2

While many fitness trackers, including some Fitbits, are only splash-proof, Fitbit's entry-level Flex 2 is swim-proof. Here's how to track your swims.

1. Go to the Account tab in the Fitbit app.

2. Scroll to Advanced Settings.

3. Input the length of the pool you'll be swimming in, in yards or meters. Unfortunately, the Flex doesn't track swims in open water.