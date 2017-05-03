Fitbit User Guide: Essential Tips and Tricks

Customize Your Fitbit Display

Many Fitbit users are focused on taking 10,000 steps a day, but there are many more stats you can track. If your step count isn't the most important stat for you, you might want to adjust the order in which your stats show up. You can do this on your Charge 2 or Alta HR. Here's how.



1. Navigate to your Accounts tab from the Fitbit app dashboard.

2. Select the device whose settings you'd like to change.

3. Tap on Customize Display.

4. Check the boxes next to the stats you want to view on your tracker.

5. To change their order, tap and hold on the three lines to the right of the info you'd like to move and slide that stat up or down to the position you choose.

You can also change how your stats show up in the Fitbit app.

1. Long-press a tile on your dashboard. This will activate all of your tiles so that you can move them around just like you would on your smartphone's home screen.



2. Adjust where your tiles appear based on your priorities. Note that the five stats that appear at the top of your dashboard need to be adjusted separately from the larger tiles that appear below that.