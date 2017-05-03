Fitbit User Guide: Essential Tips and Tricks

Connect MyFitnessPal to Fitbit

Fitbit's app is pretty comprehensive by itself, but you can also connect your Fitbit to some third-party apps for a more thorough view of your health. For example, while the Fitbit app has its own library of food items you can log to track calories, MyFitnessPal has a much richer selection and a more in-depth app focused on diet monitoring. If you connect MyFitnessPal to your Fitbit app, you can get all the benefits of a huge food-tracking system added to Fitbit's calorie burn estimates for a clearer picture of how your diet impacts your overall health.

1. Open MyFitnessPal.

2. Tap Apps & Devices in the drop-down menu.

3. Tap Fitbit Tracker.

4. Tap Connect.

5. Log in to your Fitbit account and tap Allow MyFitnessPal to finish the process.

You can also link your Fitbit account with dozens of other apps such as Weight Watchers, Endomondo, MapMyRun, Runkeeper and more, by following a similar process.