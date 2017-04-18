Facebook F8 Conference: What to Expect, Where to Watch It

Facebook is kicking off its annual, two-day F8 developer conference in San Jose today (April 18), and while it's focused on gathering app developers and businesses to brainstorm, create and get funding for new tech, discussions at the event could change the way average Facebook users interact with the social network altogether.



(Image credit: Getty Images)



The company is expected to discuss News Feed changes and the future of video on Facebook, including how people and organizations who post videos to Facebook can make money from them. The company will also discuss how businesses and other users can grow and keep their audiences.

To watch F8 live when it begins at 1 p.m. ET, you can go to Facebook's F8 page and sign up to watch using your Facebook account or by email. Those who've registered will also be meeting up in major cities worldwide. Here in the United States, that includes New York, Los Angeles, Austin and Miami.

Attendees will be able to take part in more than 50 different events, including education sessions that cover how companies can use Facebook's new advertising tools, which could potentially change the way ads will appear on Facebook. They'll also have the chance to see product demonstrations and meet with Facebook employees to talk about their ideas.

In addition, Facebook is expected to discuss how businesses can use Instagram, which the company owns.