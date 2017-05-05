9 Best Songs to Stream Right Now

If you're looking for new songs, you've come to the right place. We've got exuberant electronica, a rap take on yacht rock and sensual R&B, as well as great new tracks from LCD Soundsystem and Lil Yachty.



Not only can you stream the tracks here as YouTube videos, but you can also get these songs on Spotify with our playlist, which will be updated weekly. That way you can play them on your Bluetooth speakers or wireless headphones or save them for offline moments.

LCD Soundsystem, "call the police"

One of the tracks that LCDSS debuted at their recent string of shows in Brooklyn, "call the police" is hitting people in a variety of ways. It reminded me of two of the band's best tracks: "All My Friends" and "New York I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down," but a friend heard a completely different band in this song: the U2 of the 1980's. And, yes, they meant that as a compliment.

SZA feat. Travis Scott, “Love Galore”

Points to whomever named this track "Love Galore," as it's the sexiest song I've heard in months. And about this music video, it's even more overt than the song, so you'll want to wait for the kids to be out of the room.Especially with it's super-creepy ending.



RL Grime, “Reims”

Electronica artist RL Grime has been absent for two years, and supposedly he spent that time cooking up bangers like Reims. If the rest of the forthcoming album is as good as Reims, which bursts at the seams with clashing cymbals, synths and vocal loops, RL will be looking to take the maximalist crown from Hudson Mohawke.

Majid Jordan, "Phases"

If this is a just world, "Phases" is the track that will bring singer/song-writer Majid Jordan out of frequent-collaborator Drake's shadow. As impossible as that may sound, his impossibly soft vocals and the hypnotic bass on the track make it more than possible.

Grizzly Bear, "Three Rings"

As beautiful as it is cluttered with instruments, "Three Rings" is a fantastic way for Grizzly Bear to return to our playlists. The band's more popular tracks ("Two Weeks" "While You Wait For The Others") built a clean, methodical sound that is gone here, replaced with something that reminds us of recent Radiohead.

Brother Ali, "Own Light (What Hearts Are For)"

Speaking of artists we haven't heard from in years, Brother Ali, the most famous albino muslim rapper on the planet, is back at it. And there is a lot to unpack in the video for his latest track. This clip opens with a solemn intro from Dr. Umar Faruq Abd-Allah and then jumps between a range of imagery including a woman kneeling in prayer, another extending upwards in a yoga position and a cop being suspicious of a pulled-over driver. About halfway in, the imagery finally syncs up with the messaging, showing how younger, purer hearts don't see anything to be worried about when they see people in headscarves.

Lil Yachty, "Bring It Back"

In sentences I didn't expect to type, Lil Yachty's latest video finds the auto-tuned rapper going to an adorably romantic prom night. The other major surprise here is that this song isn't even rap. It's classifiable as -- wait for it -- yacht rock. Yes, Lil Yachty got his yacht rock on. And hot damn, it's an ear-worm.

Gorillaz feat. Rag‘n’Bone Man, Zebra Katz & RAY BLK, "The Apprentice"

Typically, guest appearances on Gorillaz tracks are moments for established superstars to play around and experiment. So imagine my surprise to hear up-and-comer Rag'n'Bone Man, a British singer/songwriter, turn in the best guest vocals on the animated band's latest album. If you like this, check out his other songs, including "Human."

B.o.B feat. Young Thug, "Xantastic"

This ethereal track from rapper B.o.B may be a break from his previous work, but that's not a bad thing. Sure, you might be disappointed if you came in looking for the same stuff as he's done before, but you can't bring that attitude to work from artists. If B.o.B manages to put out a whole album of great tracks, people might forget that time he revealed he's a flat-Eather

