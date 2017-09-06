Here's the Amazon Echo Deal of the Year

Just when we thought we had seen the best Echo deal of the year, someone has gone and beaten Amazon at its own game.

QVC is offering the Amazon Echo for $74.95. That's $105 off and the best price we've ever seen for an Echo. Even better, if you're a first-time QVC shopper, you can use coupon "FIVE4U" to drop the price to $69.95. That's $110 off and it even beats the price of a refurb Echo by $10.

The Echo is Amazon's Bluetooth-enabled, smart-home speaker. It uses Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, to read you the day's news, track your Amazon packages, and stream your favorite songs. Echo owners also get access to exclusive Amazon deals and offers. In the past, we've seen Echo owners get up to a $20 credit just for making a purchase via their Echo device.

Last week Amazon updated Alexa so households with more than one Alexa device could enjoy multi-room music, albeit with a few limitations.

QVC's Echo deal also bundles a 2-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription and a 2-month Audible subscription. Traditionally, Amazon only offers 30-day trials for each service.

It's likely this will be the best Echo deal we see until the holidays, so if you've been waiting to get your first — or second — Echo device, now is your best opportunity.