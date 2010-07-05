As with any other decent video converter, it's also possible to output resolution, format, framerate, and bitrate. Regular users may also save their conversion settings as profiles. Any Video Converter can also merge multiple video files into one continuous mass, or execute some start and end trimming. Last but not least, the freeware utility can export content from sites like YouTube and Google Video.
Any Video Converter Coverts Videos in Bulk
I have been using handbrake for converting videos to an appropriate Ipod and Xbox format, and it seems to work well enough. But I am always looking for something better that is free :)
Any Video Converter is VERY nice! It doesn't get along well with my Windows 7 x64, though. Back when I had 32 bit Vista, I used it very very often simply for ripping songs from youtube.
I currently use AVS Video Converter 6 and that does everything I want. You can set various formats, resolutions and set up files in 'Batch Mode' so you can set it going and have a whole TV series done overnight.
... it converts from one format to another... flash to mp4... etc.
Drag and drop conversion @ it's best... it is idiot proof. I use it to convert any format to DVD format for those friends who dont have PC connected to TV or a USB drive on their dvd player or TV. Four movie AVI's on one DVD, sometimes five...
Thats funny... I've been saving my files into AVI files for over a year since I started using AVC... and even the current version saves in AVI so I'm not sure what you're talking about.
I use AVC to convert my DVR-HTPC files into a smaller compressed format. or Merge video together - since I may edit out TV ADs.
AVC trimming functions suck thou. Its not accurate... :( Really, theres no excuse why it works like crap in that area, otherwise the program works very well.
Quick tip when using AVC: Go into the Video (Tab) settings and MAX out the AUDIO/VIDEO Sync. Otherwise you audio will eventually become out of sync.