Trending

Any Video Converter Coverts Videos in Bulk

By

Those with quite a video collection to convert may like Any Video Converter's bulk convert feature. Just put all your videos into one folder, then add that folder to Any's conversion queue.

As with any other decent video converter, it's also possible to output resolution, format, framerate, and bitrate. Regular users may also save their conversion settings as profiles. Any Video Converter can also merge multiple video files into one continuous mass, or execute some start and end trimming. Last but not least, the freeware utility can export content from sites like YouTube and Google Video.

Any Video Converter

Topics

Software
29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • touchdowntexas13 06 July 2010 02:24
    Is this a good video converter?

    I have been using handbrake for converting videos to an appropriate Ipod and Xbox format, and it seems to work well enough. But I am always looking for something better that is free :)
    Reply
  • JeanLuc 06 July 2010 02:36
    I was going shout 'Advert' but this software is in fact freeware! Thanks a lot.
    Reply
  • idisarmu 06 July 2010 02:44
    touchdowntexas13Is this a good video converter? I have been using handbrake for converting videos to an appropriate Ipod and Xbox format, and it seems to work well enough. But I am always looking for something better that is free
    Any Video Converter is VERY nice! It doesn't get along well with my Windows 7 x64, though. Back when I had 32 bit Vista, I used it very very often simply for ripping songs from youtube.
    Reply
  • touchdowntexas13 06 July 2010 02:48
    ^hmmm I have Windows 7 64-bit as well...
    Reply
  • waylander 06 July 2010 02:50
    I've been using AVC for a while and it does what it's supposed to. Nothing flashy and doesn't have all the functionality of the pro version but works.
    Reply
  • SchizoFrog 06 July 2010 02:50
    I have always had issues with the 'Any Video Converter' editions. From XP, Vista and now 7. This free version does not support AVI format either.

    I currently use AVS Video Converter 6 and that does everything I want. You can set various formats, resolutions and set up files in 'Batch Mode' so you can set it going and have a whole TV series done overnight.
    Reply
  • waylander 06 July 2010 02:51
    wtfiscovertvideoHow exactly does one "covert" videos? Can this be used to hide my pr0n collection?
    ... it converts from one format to another... flash to mp4... etc.
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 06 July 2010 03:13
    The websites boasts that it has over 65 million happy users. I doubt that. I wonder how many of those users have multiple computers or have reformatted and reinstalled their computers with this product. I also wonder how this compares to Real player, which I already use to download YouTube videos and convert them to MP3.
    Reply
  • grieve 06 July 2010 03:25
    get ConvertXtoDVD from the torrents (oh.. i mean go buy it), it is by far the best converter i have used.

    Drag and drop conversion @ it's best... it is idiot proof. I use it to convert any format to DVD format for those friends who dont have PC connected to TV or a USB drive on their dvd player or TV. Four movie AVI's on one DVD, sometimes five...
    Reply
  • belardo 06 July 2010 03:40
    SchizoFrogI have always had issues with the 'Any Video Converter' editions. From XP, Vista and now 7. This free version does not support AVI format either.
    Thats funny... I've been saving my files into AVI files for over a year since I started using AVC... and even the current version saves in AVI so I'm not sure what you're talking about.

    I use AVC to convert my DVR-HTPC files into a smaller compressed format. or Merge video together - since I may edit out TV ADs.

    AVC trimming functions suck thou. Its not accurate... :( Really, theres no excuse why it works like crap in that area, otherwise the program works very well.

    Quick tip when using AVC: Go into the Video (Tab) settings and MAX out the AUDIO/VIDEO Sync. Otherwise you audio will eventually become out of sync.

    Reply