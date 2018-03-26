Save Big on PC Gaming Gear in Amazon's One-Day Sale

From gaming monitors to speedy SSDs, Amazon is taking up to 40 percent off a wide selection of gaming accessories and peripherals during its latest sale.

The 24-hour sale offers discounts on some of our favorite gear, such as the Editors' Choice Corsair M65 Pro FPS Gaming Mouse and the Logitech G613 LightSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Notable deals include:

Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition Mouse for $59.99 ($20 off): Comfortable, well-crafted, and functional, this ambidextrous mouse performs admirably across the board. It has a comfortable low profile that favors claw grips and offers a great experience regardless of your dominant hand.

Logitech G613 LightSpeed Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 ($80 off): The G613 is a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard that's ideal for most living room setups. It uses Logitech's proprietary Romer-G mechanical switches, which are tactile and fairly quiet, like Cherry MX Browns.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop for $949 ($150 off): If you don't have thousands to spend on a gaming laptop, the Predator Helios 300 should be very high on your list. It packs a quad-core Core i7-7700HQ CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. But the star of the show is its 6GB GTX 1060 GPU. Sister site Laptopmag awarded this rig an Editors' Choice for offering strong performance, solid battery life (6:48), and being easy to upgrade.

WD 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for $152.99 ($47 off): With sequential read speeds of up to 2050 MB/s, this WD SSD is the perfect upgrade to any existing gaming rig. It's currently at an all-time price low and one of the least-expensive 512GB SSDs we've seen to date.

Amazon's sale is valid today only (March 26), and while there are no discounted GTX cards in the promo, it's still a treasure chest of excellent deals for budget gamers looking to save a few bucks on reliable gear.