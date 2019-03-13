Alienware's 34-inch Curved G-Sync Monitor Is $727 Off

Alienware monitors aren't for the faint of heart. Big and bold, these displays cost a premium. However, if you're building the ultimate gaming rig, you can't go wrong with an Alienware LCD by your side.





Currently, Dell is taking an extra 17 percent off its two 34-inch Alienware Curved monitors:

That's the first time both have been on sale simultaneously and the best price we've seen for the 1440p model.

The Editor's Choice Alienware AW3418DW features a striking design, gorgeous 34-inch ultrawide screen, and impressive color and brightness. It features six physical navigation buttons with dedicated buttons for things such as switching game modes, overclocking the display, and adjusting brightness on the fly.



Experiencing Destiny 2 on the AW3418DW was straight-up revelatory. The monitor's 178-degree field of view allowed me to easily spot every enemy in my periphery, and its fast response times made shooting feel instant and satisfying.

Nvidia G-Sync technology ensures a pleasant gaming experience with smooth and vibrant images. In typical Alienware fashion, the monitor also features a fully customizable lighting system that lets you trick out your setup to reflect your unique style.