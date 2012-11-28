Gangnam Style Beats Bieber as Most Watched YouTube Video

It's been just four months since Korean pop star PSY's hit song was posted to YouTube, but the video has already surpassed Justin Bieber's 'Baby' as the most watched video of all time.

With 840 million views, PSY is well past the previous record holder, the official video for Justin Bieber's popular 'Baby' track. While both videos have amassed a similarly impressive number of pages views, their audiences are very different. Gangnam Style became a hit for its comedic dance movies and a catchy refrain that took the world by storm. Indeed, you'd be hard pressed to find a club that won't play the tune on a Saturday night. Justin Bieber's 'Baby' video, on the other hand. Well, he's Justin Bieber. The video was propelled by die-hard fans of the Canadian pop star's music.

Justin Bieber's 'Baby' reached the number one spot on YouTube in July 12 2010 and remained the most viewed video on the site until November 24. That means PSY's Gangnam Style hit 806 million views less than a week ago and has already pushed through the 840 million mark.

Samsung recently hired PSY to help launch the Galaxy Note 2. Check out our photos and video here!