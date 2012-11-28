Trending

Gangnam Style Beats Bieber as Most Watched YouTube Video

Oppa Gangnam Style!

It's been just four months since Korean pop star PSY's hit song was posted to YouTube, but the video has already surpassed Justin Bieber's 'Baby' as the most watched video of all time.

With 840 million views, PSY is well past the previous record holder, the official video for Justin Bieber's popular 'Baby' track. While both videos have amassed a similarly impressive number of pages views, their audiences are very different. Gangnam Style became a hit for its comedic dance movies and a catchy refrain that took the world by storm. Indeed, you'd be hard pressed to find a club that won't play the tune on a Saturday night. Justin Bieber's 'Baby' video, on the other hand. Well, he's Justin Bieber. The video was propelled by die-hard fans of the Canadian pop star's music.

Justin Bieber's 'Baby' reached the number one spot on YouTube in July 12 2010 and remained the most viewed video on the site until November 24. That means PSY's Gangnam Style hit 806 million views less than a week ago and has already pushed through the 840 million mark.

Samsung recently hired PSY to help launch the Galaxy Note 2. Check out our photos and video here!

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • spartanmk2 28 November 2012 23:32
    ABOUT TIME!!!
  • Thunderfox 28 November 2012 23:38
    Gangnam Style deserves it. What was the #1 video before all the 12 year old girls pushed Bieber over the top a few months ago?
  • xkm121 28 November 2012 23:38
    hey sexy laaaadies! >_<

  • ksampanna 28 November 2012 23:42
    ThunderfoxGangnam Style deserves it. What was the #1 video before all the 12 year old girls pushed Bieber over the top a few months ago?
    I think it was the 'charlie bit me' one
  • tmk221 28 November 2012 23:43
    I don't wanna live on this world anymore...
  • NuclearShadow 28 November 2012 23:48
    I loved the Gangnam Style music video as did almost everyone else. I'm not surprised at all that it became #1. I'm happy for them the entire thing was brilliant and they deserve all the success they got.
  • icepick314 28 November 2012 23:50
    is that # of clicks or full views?

    didn't Youtube recently changed their count where it only goes up if you view from beginning to end instead of just clicking the video then you can exit?
  • freggo 28 November 2012 23:54
    Justin who...?
  • dark_knight33 29 November 2012 00:02
    One dumb fad replaces another... Sad with all the content on youtube, that these are the two most watched videos.

    That said, I'm glad PSY pushed that douche off the top. About time JB gets taken down a notch.
  • kyzarvs 29 November 2012 00:13
    This was reported on the BBC (not exactly the fastest outlet for this kind of news) two days ago?
