Need a Virtual BFF? There's An App for That

Alexandria loves you, and she already knows your friends, too.

It's Friday night. You have no date and there's nothing on TV save for re-runs of Family Matters. Everyone on Facebook and Twitter are out being social in the real world, and the other end of the couch is looking vacant and cold. What better time than to fire up the iPad and launch Alexandria HD, you new BFF for life.

Thursday California-based Erik G Productions revealed a virtual girlfriend app for Apple's iPad--Alexandria HD--that supposedly uses Hyper Advanced 3D Artificial Intelligence and text-to-speech technology to "help make your life easier and more enjoyable in every way."

To offer a more personal experience, the virtual girlfriend pulls information from the device and the Internet, offering statistics on current weather conditions, providing your horoscope and fortune, reading quotes of the day and more. Users can even type in messages for her to speak aloud.

However it was the app's press release that put a weird spin on its debut. "There are endless possibilities for what you and your new virtual friend, Alexandria, can do together," the company stated. "Alexandria loves you, she is eager to please, and she will grow with your iPad. Before you know it, Alexandria will be your virtual best friend."

She also already knows your friends, and will read Twitter feeds aloud.

Currently Alexandria consists of an elfin girl's head floating against a black background. The developer-- claiming Alexandria to be pretty, nice and full of spice-- will be cuter and better once more iPad consumers purchase the $1.99 app. Perhaps that means she'll get the rest of her body--or at least the upper torso for starters--in a later update.

Score a date with Alexandria HD by purchasing the iPad app here from iTunes.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rohitbaran 16 October 2010 08:02
    Sounds like Master Chief's Cortana. Frankly though, this will further stop aloof people from further socializing.
  • im_thelumberjack 16 October 2010 08:09
    I find her souless gaze disturbing...
  • twu 16 October 2010 08:17
    LOL, Tom just violated Apple crap's trademark. :)
  • Marco925 16 October 2010 11:54
    Kinda Creepy....
  • duk3 17 October 2010 10:39
    Can we please make spamming advertisements an immediate IP ban
  • Silmarunya 17 October 2010 20:24
    What's special about this app? It's an aggregator like there are thousands already out there, most of them free and better than this one. The only thing that's special about this one is that it comes disguised as a cute girl.

    A pathetic aggregator, teenage style. Nothing to see here, move along folks.
  • ctmk 18 October 2010 01:31
    greghomeSounds anti-social..........
    not till you see this living at one's home
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y0T5dxge2Kw
  • g00fysmiley 18 October 2010 20:23
    kinda cool. it'd be intresting to see this used for people in lone sitiuations, such as space station life, or researchers in antartica/deep in the jungle studying animal behavior. sometimes these people have difficult times going back into normal social behavior, i'd imagine this might help a bti if it works well enough or at least programs like this... though i think the primary use of this will just lead to alienating people who really do have problems socialising as it is..

    but the possibility of HAL but nice is kinda cool an interactive house program with a programmed personality would be neat
  • eyemaster 18 October 2010 21:03
    She looks like a half breed animal! Not pretty at all.
  • zak_mckraken 18 October 2010 22:54
    So she's eager to please, uh?
