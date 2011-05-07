Trending

CNet: Sony Will Be Hit a 3rd Time This Weekend

A group of hackers is supposedly planning another attack on Sony, and this time, the information they steal will be made public.

Sony has spent the last two weeks fighting a security and PR nightmare. The company’s PSN and SOE systems were breached between April 16 and 19 and the details of more than 100 million users were stolen. That’s a hard pill to swallow, but it seems there may be more on the way.

Sony claims that though the attack on the PSN and SOE systems were separate, it believes they were related as they were very similar. Now rumors are doing the rounds that the company is about to be hit with a third attack, this time from another group of people. These hackers are said to be pretty peeved about how Sony handled the PSN breach and are planning a retaliation.

"The people involved plan to publicize all or some of the information they are able to copy from Sony's servers, which could include customer names, credit card numbers, and addresses, according to the source," writes Ogg. "The hackers claim they currently have access to some of Sony's servers."

The news follows an update from Sony in which the company says its security team is in the final stages testing of its new system for PSN and Qriocity users. The company has also just answered questions from congress and was yesterday subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General. If another group manages to breach Sony’s network after it's supposedly rebuilt its system, the company will have a lot to answer for.

47 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kcorp2003 07 May 2011 01:07
    lmao
  • rantoc 07 May 2011 01:08
    Sony seem to be on a very steep slope in gaining PR that only seem to get worse each day, The "Thank you for letting our poor security drop your info (and perhaps even your credit card), here is 15$ for it" is a ridiculous joke!

    I would guess most people wont sell their credit card for 15$!?
  • particleman 07 May 2011 01:11
    I guess they can't just pull the network cable out and disconnect entirely from the internet until this gets all fixed?

    kinda ballsy to say you are going to attack. No element of surprise and more chance of getting caught and facing jail time.

    -PM
  • ikefu 07 May 2011 01:13
    We're mad that you took down PSN and how you handled it so we're going to hack you again and make PSN be down even longer...

    Also, the first rule of hacking is don't talk about future hacking
  • RADIO_ACTIVE 07 May 2011 01:16
    "The people involved plan to publicize all or some of the information they are able to copy from Sony's servers, which could include customer names, credit card numbers, and addresses, according to the source," writes Ogg. "The hackers claim they currently have access to some of Sony's servers."

    What dicks, they are not attacking just Sony but are attacking everyone else as well if they publicise that info. People suck.....

  • RADIO_ACTIVE 07 May 2011 01:16
    sorry for my spelling lol
  • DroKing 07 May 2011 01:17
    Im so glad I am a PC fan wooot!
  • Shez 07 May 2011 01:21
    This is getting re-goddamn-diculous.
  • Netherscourge 07 May 2011 01:27
    The only thing this will result in is Sony having to spend money on a high-end online security team - and charging people a mandatory XBL-like fee to pay for it.

  • lancelot123 07 May 2011 01:28
    drokingIm so glad I am a PC fan wooot!*facepalm* This effects PC users too. SOE got hacked too. They run PC games like EverQuest, EverQuest II, Star Wars Galaxies, etc.
