Old Spice Guy Making Awesome Videos for Fans

Now this is a social networking campaign we can get behind.

Isaiah Mustafa shot to fame with playing "The man your man could smell like" in what turned out to be a hugely popular Old Spice commercial. There have been a few more of the hilarious commercials featuring the self-affirming Old Spice guy since, but over the last 24 hours, Procter & Gamble has taken the campaign in a new direction.

A brief look at the Old Spice YouTube channel turns up over 100 videos of the Old Spice Guy responding to YouTube commenters, Twitter and Facebook followers and celebrities. Having watched about 20 of them for myself I've come to the conclusion that the writers working for Procter & Gamble's marketing department deserve a trailer full of awards and that Mustafa must be bloody exhausted.

Check out our five favorite videos below! And what would you like us to ask the Old Spice guy?

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • antilycus 15 July 2010 00:40
    awesome!
    Reply
  • gmarsack 15 July 2010 00:42
    I love these videos, because Top-Hats are for gentleman.
    Reply
  • icepick314 15 July 2010 00:43
    makes me wanna buy Old Spice just because of the commercial!!

    GOOD JOB PR DEPARTMENT!!!!
    Reply
  • JMcEntegart 15 July 2010 00:43
    icepick314makes me wanna buy Old Spice just because of the commercial!!GOOD JOB PR DEPARTMENT!!!!
    Makes me want to buy Old Spice and I'm a lady!
    Reply
  • FUtomNOreg 15 July 2010 00:44
    I sense a massive internet meme from this guy.
    Reply
  • zak_mckraken 15 July 2010 00:44
    Best marketing campaign ever!
    Reply
  • gr33nf00t 15 July 2010 00:59
    I think some advertisers are due up for a high-five.
    Reply
  • False_Dmitry_II 15 July 2010 01:17
    Yeah the double sun power ones were kind of a flop.

    These have taken off.
    Reply
  • walt526 15 July 2010 01:28
    He's the uncle of a friend from high school. He's even funnier in person.
    Reply
  • Minus_i7 15 July 2010 01:48
    Jane, thank you for bringing the existence of these videos to my attention. You've done a fantastic service for all of us.
    Reply