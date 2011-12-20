Trending

Memory Companies Creating Next-Gen Security for Flash

By

Five companies have banded together to develop content protection technology for downloading and streaming HD media.

Five well-known companies have banded together to collaborate on a new content protection technology for flash memory devices.

Under what they call the "Next Generation Secure Memory Initiative," Panasonic, Samsung, SanDisk, Sony and Toshiba will start preparing for licensing and promotion of high-definition security for SD cards and embedded memory used in devices like tablets and smartphones. This new security measure will be able to protect HD content through the use of unique ID (identification) technology for flash memory, and "robust" copy protection based on public key infrastructure.

According to the party of five, this initiative should allow for HD network downloads, streaming broadcast content while on the go, and HD Digital Copy/Managed Copy from Blu-ray Discmedia. "With these applications, users can enjoy HD content on a wide range of devices, including Android-based smartphones and tablets, TVs and Blu-ray products," the group promises.

"Samsung believes that the time is ripe for an advanced security solution and welcomes the opportunity to deliver a highly viable solution using flash memory chips. Samsung's ongoing commitment to technology excellence will now further extend to early market availability of high-performance NAND technologies implementing the new advanced security solution," said Young-Hyun Jun, Executive Vice President, Memory Business, Samsung Electronics. Co., Ltd.

On Monday, the group said their combined efforts should enable them to start licensing the new secure memory technology early next year. This will likely lead to actual products sometime in 2012 although they didn't specify an actual projected quarter.

"This technology will open a new door to flash memory applications. As a flash memory manufacturer, we are pleased that our flash memory technology will contribute to bringing people more convenient and exciting experiences of HD content. We will continue our development efforts to create surprising innovation," said Yasuo Naruke, Corporate Vice President, Vice President, Memory Division, Semiconductor & Storage Products Company, Toshiba Corporation.

To learn more about the Next Generation Secure Memory Initiative, head here.

13 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kcorp2003 20 December 2011 13:15
    I knew this was the next step. Security major myself i welcome it and hate it at the same time.
    Reply
  • Soul_keeper 20 December 2011 13:28
    protection technology !?
    The "protection" is not for the consumer.
    more like "extortion" "robbery" "rape" etc.
    Reply
  • Dacatak 20 December 2011 14:38
    I have a feeling I'm going to hate this just like I hate HDCP.

    SD cards already have the best protection you can get. It's called the "write-protect switch".
    Reply
  • de5_Roy 20 December 2011 16:10
    great, more drm. :(
    Reply
  • g-thor 20 December 2011 21:03
    If Samsung is involved, you can expect Apple to hit them with patent infringement anytime after they release this for sale.
    Reply
  • WyomingKnott 21 December 2011 02:00
    So we have to buy memory with the Usage Prevention Feature (I meant DRM) built in, paying extra for it?
    Reply
  • alidan 21 December 2011 02:28
    WyomingKnottSo we have to buy memory with the Usage Prevention Feature (I meant DRM) built in, paying extra for it?
    i have to assume it would be subsidized by content creators. it would be sick if they charged use more so we can do less with things of this nature...

    that said i dont equate this line
    "bringing people more convenient and exciting experiences of HD content"
    with drm, convenient for me is drm free, and i go out of my way to get a drm free version of everything i own if its even possible.
    Reply
  • pjmelect 21 December 2011 07:27
    It is inevitable that solid state memory will one day replace CD, DVD and blue ray disks, and the movie/ record companies will want to protect their content. It is also inevitable that this will be cracked.
    Reply
  • fb39ca4 21 December 2011 08:14
    No it wont protect s**t
    Reply
  • virtualban 21 December 2011 13:21
    Can they force me to buy it? - no;
    Can they prevent me from watching anything at all if I don't buy it? - yes, and that could be a blessing maybe, because I don't watch anything of that what is meant to be protected most of the time, but when I do, I want my life hours back;
    So, in the end, I will just go back to 9gag.com and to games
    Reply