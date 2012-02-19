Trending

Google's Self-Driving Cars Arrive in Nevada

After testing on California roadways since 2010, Nevada has finally approved Google's self-driving cars to be used on its roadways, with additional states to follow.

Nevada seems to get all the good stuff: one casino after another, loads of strip clubs, bunny farms and now self-driving cars. On Friday Nevada's Department of Motor Vehicles announced that the Legislative Commission finally approved regulations allowing for the operation of Google's self-driving cars on the state's roadways. These vehicles will be distinguished from traditional human-operated vehicles by sporting a red license plate.

"Nevada is the first state to embrace what is surely the future of automobiles," Department of Motor Vehicles Director Bruce Breslow said. "These regulations establish requirements companies must meet to test their vehicles on Nevada’s public roadways as well as requirements for residents to legally operate them in the future."

To create the regulations, the department partnered with Google, automobile manufacturers, testing professionals, insurance companies, universities and law enforcement, all with a common vision of "saving lives." When the technology is ready for general public use, the self-driving cars will don a green license plate instead.

"Our work doesn’t stop here," Breslow said. "The department is currently developing licensing procedures for companies that want to test their self-driving vehicles in Nevada. Nevada is proud to be the first state to embrace this emergent technology and the department looks forward to sustaining partnerships as the technology evolves."

Several other states currently have bills in front of their legislators that will follow Nevada into the future, Nevada's DMV said. Google has been testing its self-driving vehicles on California roadways since 2010 which have thus far driven more than 160,000 miles without incident. Audi and Volkswagen are just two of many major car manufacturers who have Google's autonomous cars in the works.

Car Tech
Google
69 Comments Comment from the forums
  • memadmax 19 February 2012 08:12
    But will the cars play crysis?
  • daygall 19 February 2012 08:24
    you can have my car, when you tare it from my cold dead fingers.... you will never get me to give up my 1965 corvair, and i will never trust my life to a computer that cant have the situational judgement that i can
  • computernerdforlife 19 February 2012 08:29
    "you can have my car, when you tare it from my cold dead fingers...." You smoked a lot of weed during the 60's.
  • Lewis57 19 February 2012 08:40
  • Lewis57 19 February 2012 08:41
    F**k that for a laugh. It'll probably come equipped with multiple sensors and a phone home service to report back to GoogHQ with even more private data so they can ID profile me even more.
  • CaedenV 19 February 2012 09:09
    memadmaxBut will the cars play crysis?no, but you can while the car drives :)
  • daygall 19 February 2012 09:19
    im 22 and have never touched drugs, have fun with that, i was given the car by my father, and i will never give up the freedom to go ware i want as i want, would you want a bike that tells you ware you can and cant go, without your input? no i didnt think so, so why is a car different?
  • 19 February 2012 09:20
    memadmaxBut will the cars play crysis?
    It will be a crysis if someone hacks the cars and there is nothing you can do but scream :)
  • southernshark 19 February 2012 09:25
    Since I like to drink.... I like the idea of a self driving car. It will bring drinking and driving back into fad, only now it will be legal.

    Honestly, I hate driving so this is all win.
  • southernshark 19 February 2012 09:26
    I mean honestly the only people I can see really being against this are truck drivers and taxi cab drivers who will eventually lose their jobs. The rest of us can ride around and get drunk.
