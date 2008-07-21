Motorola Sues Former Employee

Michael Fenger previously worked for Motorola as head of the company’s mobile-device business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and now works as head of global iPhone sales.

According to Reuters, the lawsuit claims Michael Fenger accepted "millions of dollars in cash, restricted stock units, and stock options" in exchange for agreeing not to join a competitor for two years after leaving Motorola.

The lawsuit alleges that an employee holding such a position would have access to Motorola trade secrets. The suit claims Mr Fenger was “privy to the pricing, margins, customer initiatives, allocation of resources, product development, multiyear product, business and talent planning and strategies being used by Motorola” and that his position at Apple, partnered with this information could be detrimental to Motorola business.

Aside from the possible divulgence of trade secrets, Motorola is also sore about the fact that Fenger recruited two other Motorola employees for Apple. The company is suing for the $1 million of stock options awarded to Fenger and asking that he be barred from working for Apple for the next two years.

The WSJ reports that this week say Motorola lose another employee, senior vice president for supply chain, Rita Lane, move to Apple.

Bloomberg