Gundam Creator: Games Evil, Killing Planet

Mobile Suit Gundam's creator thinks video games are evil, and are destroying the world.

What better way to provoke game developers than by telling them that games are evil and that they're killing the Earth? That's the general statement Yoshiyuki Tomino--creator of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise--presented in his recent CEDEC 2009 games conference keynote speech. Gamesutra was there for the revelation, and reports that Tomino wants developers to reconsider the future of gaming.

"I think that video games are evil," Tomino told the audience. "[Gaming] is not a type of activity that provides any support to our daily lives, and all these consoles are just consuming electricity! Let's say we have about three billion people on this planet wasting their time, bringing no productivity at all. Add 10 billion more people, and what would happen to our planet? Video games are assisting the death of our planet!"

Apparently, he's forgotten about the millions in revenue he pocketed from "evil" games based on his robotic creations. However, overall the basis of Tomino's speech sounds rather Nintendo-ish: change the face of gaming. Create memorable titles that gives the player the feeling that time wasn't wasted on something pointless. Create a game that doesn't have a negative impact on the consumer's daily life, something that could be considered more productive. He points to Tetris, and asked the audience if there has been anything better since its release in June 1984.

He also said that CG designers have become too dependent on the software and tools. "People working on CG have become caught up with how to use these tools, but do not give a thought on creating content that will be relevant 10 years from now," said Tomino. "As long as we remember to ask ourselves the question, I believe that a hint towards the next step can be seen."

  • unlicensedhitman 09 September 2009 04:33
    I know that global warming is killing our planet but not video games.
  • dbzpic1 09 September 2009 04:33
    Ya, watching cartoons =/= playing games....
  • ssalim 09 September 2009 04:38
    No mobile gundam creator... they aren't. Laywers are.
    They are killing the planet.
  • gorehound 09 September 2009 04:39
    this guy is a pretty big loser.

    screw you ass and go read a comic...i won't be reading yours anyways.
  • doomtomb 09 September 2009 04:42
    Apparently, he's forgotten about the millions in revenue he pocketed from "evil" games based on his robotic creations.
    Yep, that is pretty ironic but the real test is to ask him if he would give up the money he made from those games in order to prove his point: cut the wire and get rid of the games. If he would actually do it, he deserves my respect, otherwise, he's just another hypocrite.
  • FoShizzleDizzle 09 September 2009 04:42
    Wow, this guy likes to sound self-important, as if he cares about the state of the planet. How about instead of attacking the current state of gaming he gets off his own lazy butt and make positive contributions to the gaming industry. Running his mouth doesn't help, anyone is capable of being an "armchair quarterback" or so to speak.
  • FoShizzleDizzle 09 September 2009 04:45
    Lots of people *say* they give a damn about certain notion or idea for the betterment of society, the world and whatnot. But if you don't demonstrate or show any initiative to proactively work on solutions to the problems you claim exist, you should really go back to making cartoons, because clearly fighting robot cartoons help make the world a better and peaceful place.
  • Supertrek32 09 September 2009 04:49
    So watching Gundam TV shows is somehow more productive....?
  • maigo 09 September 2009 04:53
    The only difference between evil gamers and people who build gundams are the toxic chemicals
  • chaohsiangchen 09 September 2009 04:56
    "I think that video games are evil," Tomino told the audience. " is not a type of activity that provides any support to our daily lives, and all these consoles are just consuming electricity! Let's say we have about three billion people on this planet wasting their time, bringing no productivity at all.

    This is yet another example of people becoming total ass when they become ridiculously rich. This is like, Michael Moore, who profited millions selling copies of his movies against capitalism under capitalist system, or Clint Eastwood, who profited from gun-fantasy and Western movies and spoke against gun right.

    If people do something productive and don't waste their time watching Japanese space-samurai-armor fantasy cartoon of his creation, he would have not gotten rich and given opportunity to speak against his own interest in the first place.

    Thank god I stopped watching Gundam after ZZ. The rest are garbage repeating the same thing over and over again.
