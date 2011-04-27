15 Android Phones Versus the iPhone 5

Motorola Droid Bionic
Challenger: Motorola Droid Bionic
Processor: Tegra 2, dual-core 1 GHz
Screen Size: 4.3-inch qHD (960x540)
iPhone Threat Level: Orange
The Droid Bionic is essentially a Verizon version of the Atrix 4G, minus the fancy dock accessories. With its dual-core Tegra 2 processor, it already rivals just about anything Apple can put into the iPhone 5. As a 4G LTE device, the Bionic will achieve faster network speeds than any version of the iPhone 5 (going by the generally accepted assumption that Apple will not be making the iPhone 5 compatible with Verizon’s 4G network).
All of this combined with the fact that iPhone loyalty on the Verizon network isn’t all that strong to begin with (several other Verizon smartphones are already outselling the iPhone 4), and the Droid Bionic poses a significant threat to the success of the iPhone 5 (on Verizon at least).
