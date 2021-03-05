Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is real — and could be launching real soon

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is already an impressive Android alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. But what if you wanted even more performance and features?

A new leak has confirmed the existence of a Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the Chinese company's similarly-named rival for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Previous leaks have painted a picture of a uniquely equipped phone, but this latest rumor suggests a greater likelihood of it hitting the U.K..

It's all thanks to the certification of a new Xiaomi device in Indonesia, both by the Ministry of Communication and Information (spotted by PriceBaba) and by the Ministry of Industry. The fact it's being certified outside of China is encouraging news for the device's availability worldwide, although Xiaomi still doesn't have a U.S. presence yet.

(Image credit: PriceBaba/Indonesia Telecom Certification)

The listing on the certification pages mentions model number M2102K1G. This matches the number seen in a previous leak for the Mi 11 Ultra, and is why we can identify this listing as the Ultra.

Xiaomi has for the past several years released basic and "Pro" versions of its Mi handsets. Last year it introduced the Mi 10 Ultra as the new range-topping model. Sadly for people looking for alternatives to Samsung, OnePlus and the like, the Mi 10 Ultra was only sold in Xiaomi's native China.

We don't know yet if there will be a Pro model of the Mi 11 coming, or just the Ultra. Either way, this is likely to enhance the already impressive specs of the Mi 11 with features to rival the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

This includes the same 6.8-inch QHD display and Snapdragon 888 chipset as the Mi 11, except with the addition of a larger 5,000 mAh battery, faster 67W charging (both wired and wireless) plus IP68 water resistance.

For cameras, Xiaomi is apparently using a trio on the back consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera with a maximum of 120x zoom. There will also be a single 20MP sensor on the front.

The most notable alleged feature for the Mi 11 Ultra however is a secondary display on the back of the phone. This mirrors the primary display on the front, and looks to be intended for helping the people in your pictures pose themselves within your shot.

With such a unique feature set, the Mi 11 Ultra could easily become one of our best Android phones picks. However, it'll have to be sold on this side of the world first before we'd consider giving it that honor.