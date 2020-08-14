Windows 10 update causing blue screen of death and killing sound — what to do

It’s looking like an important security update to Windows 10, which was released in early August, is causing installation problems for some users.

Windows Latest reported that a slew of users are complaining about the Windows 10 KB4565351 and KB4566782 update failing to install for machines that run the November 2019 and May 2020 Update versions of Windows 10.

Failed installations are throwing up error messages which relate to missing files in the WinSXS folder. That folder acts as a store for some system and DLL files, which you don't want corrupted or disrupted.

It appears that attempting multiple times to install the cumulative security update hasn’t proven to be a success either, with the process starting but failing after a certain point.

“Getting similar error for update KB4566782,” explained one user on Reddit . “Using Windows Update, the upgrade downloads, installs slowly to around 44%, then jumps to 100% installing, then provides the following error: ‘There were some problems installing updates, but we'll try again later. If you keep seeing this and want to search the web or contact support for information, this may help: (0x800f081f)’. I've tried it four or five times since yesterday, all with the same result.”

Blue screens of death and no sound

The failed installations appear to be causing the dreaded ‘blue screen of death’ during installation as well as other issues, with users on the Microsoft support forum as well as Reddit, noting that the sound on their PCs isn’t working after the update installation completes.

“I'm running 1903 and just got the KB4569751 update forced on me last night. I wake up today and my sound has stopped working,” explained one Reddit user. “I'm running an audio interface (id14) to power external speaker monitors. In the interface software I can see that I'm straight up receiving no signal from Windows whatsoever.”

“When opening the sound control panel I no longer see any of my devices (Arctis 7 headset, webcam mic, etc..). I have uninstalled the Realtek driver and restarted to no avail and even tried running a restore point which also didn’t work.”

The Windows 10 KB4565351 update has been automatically installed on one of our machines - a 2018 HP Spectre x360 15 - and we didn’t encounter any issues. So the installation errors don’t seem to be across the board, though they appear to have affected fair number of Windows 10 users.

What to do

If you are concerned about the update, then we’d suggest turning off automatic updates in Windows 10 until Microsoft has investigated and fixed the update issues. It’s not the most elegant solution to the problem.

But Windows 10 updates have increasingly been causing problems to some users when they are pushed out. So having more manual control over the operating system updates might be the way to go until Microsoft smooths out its regular updates process.