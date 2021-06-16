US Open 2021 live stream: How to watch the golf Major online

US Open 2021 golf live stream US Open 2021 golf tournament airs Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20 on the NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock. But you can watch your country's coverage no matter where in the world you are by grabbing a VPN.

Fore! Get ready to watch the U.S. Open 2021 live stream of the PGA major from Torrey Pines in San Diego. The world's best golfers will gather to drive, chip and putt their way through the course, in a bid to win the trophy.

The U.S. Open 2021 live stream will feature recent PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson, defending champion Bryson DeChambeau and world No. 3 Jon Rahm, who is coming back from a positive COVID diagnosis. Also in the hunt are Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.

Torrey Pines in San Diego is hosting US Open golf tournament for a second time. In 2008, Tiger Woods won an epic Monday playoff over Rocco Mediate.

This time, to maintain health and safety protocols, there will be limited fans in attendance.

Here's how to watch US Open 2021 golf live online, wherever you are in the world.

US Open 2021 live stream: How to watch the US Open golf tournament anywhere via a VPN

If you're worried about how to watch the US Open 2021 golf live stream when you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, fear not. A virtual private network, or VPN, makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you've already paid for.

Unsure which is the best VPN for you? We've tested a bunch of services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well.

ExpressVPN is the best VPN, based on our testing, with fast connection times and lots of supported devices. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

US Open 2021 live streams in the US

If you're in the U.S. and want to watch the US Open 2021 live stream of third PGA tournament of the year, you'll need NBC and the Golf Channel. Peacock will also stream some of the US Open.

Coverage of the first round begins Thursday, June 17 at 9:45 a.m. ET. See below for the full TV schedule.

To get NBC, you need one of the best TV antennas, while you need a cable package for the Golf Channel.

If you've cut the cord, there are lots of options for watching NBC and the Golf Channel. Our favorites are Sling and FuboTV.

And don't forget, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't at home right now you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

If you love sports, you'll want to check out Fubo.TV . It's got a 7-day free trial, so you don't need to pay up front. The Starter Plan ($64.99) features dozens of channels including NBC and the Golf Channel, as well as ESPN, Fox Sports and more.View Deal

Sling TV is one of the best values among cable alternatives. The Sling Blue package comes with 30-plus channels in the lineup, including NBC (in select markets). You'll need the Sports Extra add-on to get the Golf Channel, though.View Deal

Peacock is one of the newest streaming services but houses a great library, including the entirety of The Office. It's also home to a ton of sports, including the upcoming Olympics, Premier League matches and WWE wrestling.View Deal

US Open 2021 live streams in the UK

As is usually the way with the major golf tournaments, Sky Sports is the place to go to watch US Open 2021 live stream in the U.K. If you don't already subscribe, you could sign up for the basic Sky package plus the Sky Sports Golf channel for £36 per month. Alternatively, you could go for the entire Sky Sports package starting from £43 per month.

If you don't want to commit to a lengthy contract, another option is to buy a Now Sports Pass. This will let you access all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with prices starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for a month.

US Open 2021 live streams in Canada

The block of TSN channels will be all Canadian golf fans need to get watch US Open 2021 golf live stream.

First round and second coverage begins Thursday and Friday at 9:45 a.m. ET on TSN4. Third round coverage starts Saturday at 11 a.m. on TSN5. And final round coverage is on TSN3 starting at 10 a.m.

If you want to watch the whole thing, a subscription to TSN Direct might make sense: you can pick it up for $7.99 a day or $19.99 a month.

French-language coverage will also air on RDS.

US Open 2021 live streams in Australia

Not sure how to watch the US Open 2021 golf tournament in Australia? Golf fans Down Under can catch the action on Fox Sports, but the live stream will also be shown on the treaming platform Kayo Sports . As with the other options in our list, this can be accessed wherever you are by using one of the best VPN services.

US Open 2021 live streams schedule

Here's the schedule for the PGA Championship 2021 golf tournament in the U.S., broken down by day and round (all times ET).

Thursday, June 17 (first round)

Peacock broadcast: 9:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 12:30-7 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 7-10 p.m.

Peacock broadcast: 10-11 p.m.

Friday, June 18 (second round)

Peacock broadcast: 9:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 12:30-6 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 9-10 p.m.

Peacock broadcast: 10-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 (third round)

NBC broadcast: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 20 (final round)

Golf Channel broadcast: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 12-8 p.m.