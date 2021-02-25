The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers cast, release date, trailer and more

Are you ready to quack?! The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is almost here, and it's bringing Gordon Bombay back to coach kids, at the helm of a new team. But this time, the Ducks are not on the good side of the ice.

We hope to see a lot of familiar faces, but we'll likely be learning of a whole new team. As it turns out, when a team of underdogs thrives for too long it can become as mean-spirited as Team Iceland from D2.

Wondering where to watch? The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is skating onto Disney Plus quite soon. Just to make this clear: the series is not a reboot, but a revival and continuation of The Mighty Ducks movies.

As announced in the Disney Plus spring and summer schedule, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debuts on March 26. Episodes will debut on following Fridays.

It bows a week after The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and about two months before season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers trailer

The state of youth hockey in modern Minnesota is great, provided you're a wiz on blades. In Game Changers, the Mighty Ducks are now a big money team, that is, competitive all around the scene. That means they don't really have room for kids who aren't already prodigious skaters. And after 12-year-old Evan is cut from the team, his mother Alex goes to recruit the right coach to start a new team.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers cast

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

In terms of familiar names, the series will be lead by Emilio Estevez (Gordon Bombay) and Lauren Graham (Alex Morrow). The rest of the cast is made up of relative unknowns.

We don't have any confirmation that Joshua Jackson and other past Ducks will appear in the series, but we do have hope. As reported by Us Weekly, co-creator Steven Brill told the TCA that "We’ve talked to Josh over the years in developing this and he’s part of the family and part of the group with everyone else," which suggests that a return is definitely possible.