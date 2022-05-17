The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is a beastly gaming laptop with a unique feature

Today (May 17) Asus announced the ROG Strix Scar 17 Special Edition gaming laptop. As a high-end machine, the Strix Scar 17 SE sports components that should make it sufficiently powerful for those who want the most from their gaming experiences. It also has a unique design element that differentiates it from similar gaming laptops.

The ROG Strix Scar 17 SE includes an Intel Core i9-12950HX processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card. You can outfit it with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of SSD storage. It has a 17.3-inch screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Different configurations have either a Full HD (1920 x 1080) display at 360Hz or a QHD (2560 x 1440) display with a 240Hz refresh rate. Both have a response time of 3ms.

Aside from its powerful specs, what sets the Strix Scar 17 SE apart is that it uses invisible ink that’s only visible under UV lighting. The laptop’s lid has patterns that serve as tips for ROG’s SCAR Runner parkour game. It’s an interesting gimmick that owners will likely enjoy, so long as they have a UV lamp or light to see the laptop’s hidden patterns.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE Asus ROG Flow X16 Price TBD TBD Display 17.3-inch (Full HD 1920 x 1080, 360Hz or QHD 2560 x 1440, 240Hz) 16-inch (up to QHD 2560 x 1440 at 165Hz) CPU 12th gen Intel Core i9-12950HX Up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Up to NVIDIA RTX 3080Ti Up to NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD RAM Up to 64GB DDR5-4800MHz Dual-channel Up to 64GB DDR5-4800MHz Dual-channel Ports 2 USB-C, 2 USB-A, 1 Ethernet, 1 HDMI, 1 audio jack 1 XG Mobile interface, 1 USB-C, 2 USB-A, 1 HDMI, 1 3.5mm audio, 1 microSD card reader Battery 90Wh 90Wh Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 15.5 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches 13.97 x 9.56 x 0.76 inches Weight 6.6 pounds From 4.4 pounds

Asus also announced the ROG Flow X16, which is effectively the bigger sibling to last year’s Asus Flow X13. This 2-in-1 gaming laptop can be configured with either an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti or an AMD Ryzen 6900HS GPU, up to 64 GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. It also has an option for a Mini LED touchscreen with up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness, according to Asus. There will be options for QHD displays with a 165Hz refresh rate. All configurations have a QHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Both of Asus’ upcoming gaming laptops look great on paper, though we’ll need to conduct proper testing to determine if they rank among the best gaming laptops. Asus didn’t reveal official pricing for either machine. But given the cost of the Flow X13 ($1,499 as reviewed) and the standard Strix Scar 17 ($1,999 to $3,299 on Asus' site), don’t expect these new rigs to be budget-minded. At the moment, neither has a firm release date.