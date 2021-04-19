Target PS5 restock slated for this week — how to get your console

PS5 restocks have been in short supply at Target in recent weeks — in fact, the retailer hasn't replenished its stock of the in-demand console since last month. But that may be set to change in the coming days.

According to online stock tracking accounts, Target is gearing up for a restock later this week. This would be the retailer's first restock in three weeks and would give customers still eager to get their hands on a PS5 another shot at securing Sony's next-gen gaming machine.

PS5: $499 @ Target

Sony's PS5 is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. For good reason. Packing the ability to play games in 4K at 60 fps it's a true next-gen experience. Target may be restocking the console this week.

PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Target

The PS5 Digital edition features the same powerful specs as the regular PS5, just minus the 4K Blu-ray drive. It's ideal for those who can't stand disc swapping. Target hasn't had any stock of the Digital Edition for over a month.

The news of this latest restock came from YouTuber Jake Randall, who has become quite a prominent figure in the PS5 stock tracking game. He claimed that Target has been shipping out stock to stores from its distribution centers this weekend, and we would expect these units to be put for up sale at some point this week.

TARGET UPDATEI know today was disappointing for restocks but I can confirm that Target has received stock in their distribution centers and they will start shipping out this weekend to the stores!A drop next week looks likely and as always I’ll keep you posted when I know! pic.twitter.com/Dspd87ZFnmApril 17, 2021 See more

Looking at previous Target PS5 restocks, we would guess that this latest drop would take place on Thursday, April 22. However, the retailer has also restocked on Wednesdays before, so the drop could take us by surprise and be earlier than expected.

It's unknown whether this drop will contain any stock of the PS5 Digital Edition. The all-digital model of the PS5 is even harder to get hold of than the standard version right now, with several recent restocks having solely contained the PS5 Disc Edition.

Target hasn't restocked the console now for almost three weeks, so we're anticipating that this could be a bigger stock drop than usual, as the retailer may have built up significant supply.

Target hasn't restocked the console now for almost three weeks, so we're anticipating that this could be a bigger stock drop than usual, as the retailer may have built up significant supply.

How to buy a PS5 at Target

Firstly, ensure you have an account set up with your payment and address details stored. This is a vital step if you want to secure a PS5 during a restock. Getting stock in your basket is only half the battle, you don’t want the console to sell out while you’re entering your details. Make sure it’s all pre-saved so you can checkout in seconds.

Target is known for releasing stock in waves, typically going first with the PS5 standard edition and then following it up with a restock of the PS5 Digital edition. So even if you get on the retailer and the PS5 is already sold out, it’s worth sparing the extra time to see if you can catch a second wave.

Jake Randall also suggests using alternative payment methods such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or RedCard if possible. The advantage with these is that they use a separate payment portal which bypasses Target’s own servers which have in the past collapsed under the strain of thousands of people all trying to secure that coveted order confirmation email.

Target also has an app that can be used to try and secure a PS5. A good trick is to try and checkout during a restock on both a desktop and a mobile device. It’s recommended that if you manage to add the PS5 to your cart on one, you switch over to the other to complete checkout. So long as you’re logged in it’ll keep track of the content of your cart.

Finally, at checkout, you can edit your location to select a store that has PS5 in stock if your local is sold out. Occasionally doing this might stop you from progressing further through the checkout process, but if you encounter this issue just clear your browser cookies and give it a second try.