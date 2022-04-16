Southampton vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Southampton vs Arsenal live stream features two teams in urgent need of a win after a recent slump in form.

Southampton vs Arsenal live stream, date, time, channels The Southampton vs Arsenal live stream takes place today (Saturday, April 14).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on CNBC via Sling or Fubo.TV or on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

Arsenal were in pole position to finish in the top four less than a fortnight ago, but their push towards next season’s Champions League has been somewhat dented by back-to-back defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace and Brighton. They still have a game in hand over rivals Tottenham, though, who go into the weekend in that coveted fourth spot and play in the early kick-off.

Southampton have had their Premier League safety confirmed for a while now, but have not won a game in the league since February 25, when they beat Norwich. Indeed, they have only picked up one point since then, courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Leeds. The home fans will be expecting a response from the players after they suffered a 6-0 demolition at the hands of Chelsea last time out.

The visitors will be without some key men though. Midfielder Thomas Partey and fullback Kieran Tierney are out injured, as is Takehiro Tomiyasu. And surprisingly, there's no Alexandre Lacazette either.

Armando Broja is back for the home side in the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream. He is on loan and was therefore ineligible to play against his parent club Chelsea last weekend.

Here's how they line up:

Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Lyanco, Perraud, Valery, S Armstrong, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Elyounoussi, Broja

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Soares, White, Gabriel, Xhaka, Nuno Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nkhetiah

Can Ralph Hasenhüttl’s team end their terrible run and give their fans something to cheer about, or will Mikel Arteta guide his charges to three crucial points on the south coast? Find out by watching the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream, and we will show you how below.

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenallive stream wherever you are

The Southampton vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBCSN, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream on CNBC and Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including CNBC. Plus, right now Sling is offering $10 off the first month.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including CNBC, NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering $10 off the first month.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

Southampton vs Arsenal kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Southampton vs Arsenal) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

Highlights will also be shown available on the Sky Sports website and app, and on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.20 p.m. BST and available via the BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.