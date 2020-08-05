Samsung's entire Unpacked device lineup just leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and all of its friends just got a big reveal before Samsung Unpacked. The star of the show is the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, which has seen a slew of new videos leaked to show off its design and features.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are all getting some big last-minute leaks. Evan Blass is the source for the multiple images and video clips of these new gadgets in action.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The leaks for the Galaxy Note 20 are so numerous we've broken them out into a separate Note 20 mega leak summary, but here's the gist. The Note 20 will sport a 6.7-inch display and the Note 20 Ultra a 6.9-inch screen. Both get a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor but the Ultra adds a ton of goodies, including a laser auto focus sensor for the camera, a more powerful telephoto lens and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In this video, you can see all of the new features of the Note 20 line, ranging from new S Pen features like syncing voice notes with your scribbles and a Pro video mode to Xbox gameplay and Nearby Share (Samsung's answer to Apple's AirDrop. Check it all out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

We begin with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung's new larger foldable. As this shot, taken from a Samsung briefing shows, users can spec their Fold 2 to have one of four contrasting hinge colors. Perhaps this is so passers-by can't ignore the fact this is a $2,000 folding phone, or is in order to make the already small number of buyers feel even more special by having a two-tone color scheme.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Beyond this, a video posted by Blass shows off the exterior design, including the 6.23-inch cover display and the rear camera bump. That block of cameras consists of a 12MP main lens, a 64MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultra wide lens, with two more 10MP selfie cameras located on the front and interior displays.

The video shows that there is a gap between both sides of the display when the phone is folded up. An unfortunate callback to the fragile original Samsung Galaxy Fold, this could easily let debris in between the folded display and damage it, unless the user takes great care to avoid that.

More excitingly, the 360-degree spin shows that the 7.7-inch 120Hz internal display has slightly curved edges. This premium feature appears on other Samsung phones like the Galaxy Note 20, but not on one of its foldables before.

The Fold 2 is also rumored to use a Snapdragon 865 chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage, plus a 4,365 mAh battery. Although we're expecting to see it at Galaxy Unpacked, it may be launching later than the other devices based on the rumors we've heard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Our next video is of Samsung's new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7. It's not as detailed as the previous clip but it's still interesting to check out.

On the back of the Tab S7 we can see the S Pen stylus, contained within a groove on its back. What we also see is that it's covered up by some kind of textile accessory to keep it in place and protected. Hopefully that'll make it much more secure than just relying on a magnetic fixture.

Attaching the keyboard activates DeX mode, Samsung's desktop-style interface designed to be more practical for work than the normal Android 10 interface. The keyboard, which includes a trackpad like the iPad Pro's Magic Keyboard, is believed to come included with the Tab S7, as is the S Pen, which would make the tablet a comprehensive purchase for users wanting to type and draw.

Samsung is rumored to be offering a Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus version of its new tablet. The 11-inch LCD standard Tab S7 will be a cheaper option, while the 12.4-inch OLED Tab S7 Plus will be a proper successor to the current Galaxy Tab S6. Both versions will have 5G-ready Snapdragon 865 Plus chipsets and fingerprint unlocking, although the sensor will be on the power button of the Tab S7 but under the display of the Tab S7 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

In the image and video, we can see the Galaxy Watch 3 in its two different case sizes (41mm and 46mm), plus the strap color options in this video. The video also has some shots of users navigating using the rotating bezel, the unique feature that first appeared on the original Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Lastly, we have the Galaxy Buds Live, nicknamed the Samsung 'Beans' because of their unusual shape. We see a few different color options and a few angles of the Buds' charging case, and while no features are explicitly mentioned, the fact the model is talking to another person while wearing them is likely there to show off a hear-through mode for the Buds Live's rumored active noise-cancelling feature.

You can see all of these devices, plus the Note 20, make their first official appearance later today at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 show. If you want to set a reminder, the start time is 10am Eastern, which is 7am Pacific or 3pm UK time.