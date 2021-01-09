Samsung Galaxy S21 official images just leaked — and it looks stunning

The Samsung Galaxy S21's advertising campaign just leaked, and it's confirmed key information about the phones' design.

Both the normal Galaxy S21 and the high-spec Galaxy S21 Ultra appear in the images posted to OnLeaks' Voice page. Both certainly look like official Samsung ads, which provides strong proof of some of the numerous leaks we've heard over the past few months.

We see from the promo material how the new triple camera bump design bleeds over onto the edge of the phone, the most distinct part of the S21's look. Those three cameras will have 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 64MP telephoto sensors, according to earlier leaks.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Voice)

You can also see how much wider the S21 Ultra's bump is, necessary for fitting its additional 3x zoom 10MP telephoto camera and laser autofocus sensor in. That goes alongside a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera and the other 10MP telephoto camera, which is thought to have 10x zoom.

The second image shows us the front of the Galaxy S21, which looks a lot like the Galaxy S20's. It's a flat display (curved on the S21 Ultra) with a central punch-hole selfie camera. This camera will be a 10MP sensor on the S21 and S21 Plus, while it'll be a 40MP sensor on the S21 Ultra.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Voice)

Only two colors are visible in these renders, but they both match the leaked colors we've seen already. The S21 Ultra is clad in Phantom Black, while the S21/S21 Plus is shown in Phantom Violet. There are other colors, both in the violet's pastel style and the black's glossy style, but all bearing a "Phantom" marketing name.

The final thing to note is the name, specifically the 5G at the end of it. While the S20 series launched with a 4G version of the phone as well as the 5G versions, there's been no rumors of a cheaper 4G Galaxy S21.

It's less than a week until the Galaxy S21 launches at a Samsung Unpacked event on January 14. Other products rumored to be appearing at the same time are Samsung's newest pair of earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro, and its new Galaxy SmartTag tracker and product finder.