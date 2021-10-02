Raiders vs Chargers live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

The Raiders vs Chargers live stream has Vegas hoping for a win that won’t require overtime, while Los Angeles looks to use this NFL live stream to build off of last week’s huge win over the Chiefs.

Raiders vs Chargers channel, start time The Raiders vs Chargers live stream is airing on Monday (Oct. 4).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Raiders (3-0) seem to be hitting their stride in Jon Gruden’s second stint as the team’s head coach. The team is perfect after three weeks for the first time since 2002 and Derek Carr seems to be settling into the “franchise quarterback” role now more than ever. Carr threw for 386 yards on 26-of-43 passing with two touchdowns and an interception in last week’s overtime win over the Dolphins. The win marked the Raiders’ second overtime win this season.

Carr’s support has come by way of tight end Darren Waller and now the emergence of Henry Ruggs III. The 22-year-old was the first receiver taken in the wideout-heavy 2020 NFL draft. He went through struggles in his rookie season while other receivers like CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson had more immediate impacts for their teams. Ruggs has caught nine passes for 191 yards and a touchdown over this last two games and through three games this year is already more than halfway to his receiving numbers through 13 games last season.

The Chargers (2-1) are coming off a big win over the Chiefs where they kept Patrick Mahomes uncomfortable throughout the game. The L.A. pass rush forced Mahomes into rushing throws and forced four turnovers. Mahomes threw two interceptions while Tyreek Hill and Clyde Edwards-Helaire each lost a fumble to the Chargers’ defense.

Last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year, Justin Herbert has been strong this season and enters week four with the fourth most passing yards in the league. In last week’s win over the Chiefs, he came up in the clutch throwing for four touchdowns and went through his first game of the year without throwing an interception.

Chargers are 3.5-point favorites as they host the Raiders. The over/under is 52.5.

How to watch Raiders vs Chargers live stream from anywhere

Raiders vs Chargers live streams in the US

In the US, Raiders vs Chargers is going to be broadcast on ESPN, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT today Oct. 4th.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV has all of the right network channels including ESPN, FOX, NBC, CBS and NFL Network.

Sling TV provides ESPN, FOX and NBC affiliates for $50 per month with the Sling Orange + Blue package.

Raiders vs Chargers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Raiders vs Chargers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Raiders vs Chargers live stream starts at 1:15 a.m. BST Tuesday morning on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Raiders vs Chargers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Raiders vs Chargers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.