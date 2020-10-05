PS5 video reveals killer feature — this is why the upgrade is worth it

We’re not too far away from the PS5’s launch day, and consoles have been heading out into the real world, into the hands of publications and YouTubers in Japan.

That means we’re getting our first legitimate look at the console being used in the real world. This has shed some light on gameplay and the actual hardware itself, beyond leaks and Sony’s own promotional material.

The most impressive feature? The very fast load times.

PS5 SSD: Blazing fast load times

Famitsu posted gameplay of Godfall and Astro’s Playroom on PS5. And the publication had plenty of praise for the game’s loading times. Once you die you're back in action almost immediately.

The 5.5 GB/s SSD inside the SSD is fast on paper, but it's another thing to see that speed in the real world. "The speed from game over to restart was unbelievable, Famitsu says. "It can be said that the PS5 data reading was so fast that the load stress was finally eliminated."

PS5 in action: It's almost silent

Outlets also confirmed that the PS5 is essentially silent-running, and the amount of heat being produced was minimal. That said, 4gamer made a point of suggesting players leave plenty of room around the PS5’s intake and exhaust ports.

They suggest 3.5-6 inches around the console, meaning you’re going to need quite a large amount of space to keep things running properly.

PS5 size: Yup, it's a big console

You've probably heard this before, but it's worth noting that the PS5 is a very big console. The videos do emphasize just how large the console actually is.

So anyone hoping to get a PS5 anytime soon better make some space by their TV, because it’s not going to squeeze just anywhere. The good news is that you do get to choose between standing it horizontally or vertically.

PS5: What we didn't see

Unfortunately, outlets haven’t had a look at everything the PS5 has to offer. The UI and dashboard are still a mystery to us, though the startup screen was allegedly leaked recently. So we don’t have any idea how we’re going to be navigating around the console in those moments that don’t involve gaming.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but despite how revealing this information is there’s still plenty we don’t know about the PS5 right now. Hopefully, that will soon change, especially as we get closer to release day, which will take place on November 12 for the U.S. and November 19 for the U.K. and Europe.