PlayStation Showcase 2021: How to watch, and what to expect

The PS5 has a few upcoming exclusives that are worth keeping an eye on — God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7, among others. Granted, we haven’t heard much about them lately. Sony also hasn’t announced any new PS5 exclusives in months. That could all change soon, however, as Sony has announced the PlayStation Showcase 2021, which will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The news comes directly from the official PlayStation Blog, and is about as straightforward as it sounds. Sony will host a PS5 games showcase next week, where it will give us updates on existing titles and hopefully reveal a few new ones.

“The showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond,” the post explains.

How to watch the PlayStation Showcase 2021

If you want to watch for yourself, here’s the pertinent info: The PlayStation Showcase will air on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET/9 PM BST. You can watch by tuning into https://www.playstation.com/showcase. You’ll also be able to watch the proceedings on YouTube and Twitch. The video has not gone live yet, however, so we can’t embed a link just yet.

Since Sony hasn’t revealed any of the games it plans to discuss specifically, it’s a bit tough to gauge what might show up. However, the three games mentioned above (God of War, Horizon, Gran Turismo) are all slated for next year, and it’s been a while since we got a substantial update on any of them. Release dates for God of War and Gran Turismo, especially, would not be unwelcome.

“Some of the industry’s most imaginative developers” also opens the door for third-party representation. One PS5 console exclusive that we’re eager to hear more about is Final Fantasy XVI. While we expected a substantial update about the game during E3 2021, we didn’t get one. Now seems like an opportune time to provide a deeper dive into Square Enix’s latest entry in the long-running series.

A 40-minute show is just enough time to showcase eight games in moderate detail. Obviously, Sony could highlight fewer games with deep dives, or more games with compilation trailers. After the Showcase, Sony will also host conversations with developers for more information on individual titles.

One thing to note, however, is that the PlayStation Showcase won’t include any information on next-gen PSVR hardware. We’d expect a separate livestream about that sometime in the not-too-distant future.