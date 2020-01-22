$1,500 Motorola Razr gets February 6 release date following delay

Updated at 10:22 a.m. ET: We've added pricing and availability for the Motorola Razr at Verizon.

After being delayed last month, the foldable Motorola Razr has a solid release date once again. The foldable phone will launch Feb. 6, and those interested will be able to preorder the new Razr this Sunday (Jan. 26) at Verizon, Walmart and Motorola's online store.

We were somewhat concerned when Motorola announced it was delaying the Razr's original December 26 pre-sale date and January launch as a consequence of "high demand." After all, foldable phones haven't exactly gotten to the blistering start the industry might've hoped, what with the Galaxy Fold's myriad issues and the Huawei Mate X's unavailability outside of China.

The Razr, with its relatively cheaper $1,500 price tag and iconic design, will likely be the first foldable in many consumers' hands — so it needs to be right.

Motorola Razr price and availability

Pre-orders of the Motorola Razr begin at Verizon at 12:01 a.m. EST on Jan. 26. You can buy the foldable phone in installments at Verizon, via monthly payments of $62.49 over 24 months.

Switchers can save up to $700 on the Motorola Razer at Verizon — you can get up to $500 credit on an eligible trade-in, with another $200 in the form of a prepaid MasterCard for switching your wireless service. Existing Verizon customers are eligible for up to $300 off the Motorola Razr by trading in a phone. These trade-in credits appear on your bill and are spread out over 24 months.

New Razr makes good first impression

In our Razr hands-on review from Motorola's reveal event back in November, we were impressed by the Razr's sturdy-seeming build and hinge, the roominess of its 6.2-inch display when unfolded, and the convenience of its glanceable Quick View exterior screen.

However, the OLED panel's low resolution for its size (just 2142 x 876) and underpowered Snapdragon 710 chipset (silicon that pales in comparison to the processors inside today's leading four-digit Android flagships) gives us some pause.

For what it's worth, Motorola appears confident the Razr will stand the test of time. The complex hinge mechanism, which includes movable stainless steel plates to support the screen, was developed over the course of four years and 26 iterations.

Of course, we won't be able to truly evaluate the device's durability until we can put it through the paces of a proper review in a few weeks' time. At least the fact that Motorola is supporting all Razr units with free display replacements for the first year of ownership should instill some confidence for those enthusiastic about this experimental handset.

Razr may face off against Galaxy Z Flip

The Motorola Razr's new release date falls five days before Samsung's next Unpacked event. While the new Galaxy S20 is expected to be the star of that show, it's also likely that Samsung could introduce its Galaxy Fold follow-up, the Galaxy Z Flip.

That phone is expected to have a flip phone design similar to the Razr's and a lower cost than the Fold's $1,980 price. The Galaxy Z Flip may also sport a larger battery than the Razr along with faster charging, and it doesn't look like it will have a chin like the Razr's design will. So perhaps Motorola is looking to get a jump on its foldable phone rival.

Stay tuned for our rated review of the Motorola Razr in the coming weeks.