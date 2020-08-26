LG Wing is the weirdest phone of 2020 — and it was just caught on video

The most daring thing in phone design for the past year and a half has been foldable phones, but the LG Wing looks to shake things up with a literal twist on dual displays.

A new video obtained by Android Authority provides a first live look at the LG Wing and how the second screen could be used. The use case is intriguing, and the Wing should be a lot more affordable than the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is expected to cost $2,000.

The LG Wing is said to have a large 6.8-inch main display that’s paired with a 4-inch second screen. This panel reportedly flips out in a twisting motion from the body of the handset.

In the video we can see a person driving with the LG Wing placed on the dashboard. The main display has a GPS navigation app running, while the second screen is running a music app. This could be a convenient way to multitask, even though we’d expect most people to use their car stereo for music.

As a call comes in, you can see the notification pop up on the second display, then the person taps to answer the call. The best thing about this scenario is that the navigation screen never gets interrupted.

There could be plenty of other applications for the LG Wing’s secondary display, from gaming to giving photographers and videographers more controls while providing a much larger live preview.

As far as specs go, the LG Wing is rumored to be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor, so at least it should be 5G capable. And while there’s no release date, it’s possible LG could unveil this bold experiment at IFA, where the company’s CTO is scheduled to deliver a keynote presentation on Sept. 3.