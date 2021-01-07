Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 has a killer feature the iMac can’t match

Lenovo's latest desktop offerings are looking better than ever with a new Yoga-branded all-in-one desktop PC and a pair of monitors that are sure to turn heads, as all three feature great-looking displays and new tricks that will be a welcome addition to any home office.

The announcement includes a snazzy-looking all-in-one PC that bears the Yoga name and does a cool rotating trick, as well as a pair of full HD monitors that boast features like integrated smartphone holders and cable management to keep everything clean.

Lenovo Yoga all-in-one flips onto desktops in 2021

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 may be a desktop PC, but it still offers the flexibility that Lenovo's Yoga line is known for. In a unique twist on all-in-one design, the Yoga can rotate the screen 90 degrees for a portrait view layout.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The 27-inch all-in-one boasts a decent collection of parts, like an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, but the real stunner is the 27-inch 4K IPS display. The panel offers great color with 99% of the DCI-P3 color space and 99% of Adobe RGB color gamut, in addition to the rotating position of the screen.

The swiveling display is framed with an extremely slim bezel, and dressed up in colors like Cloud Grey and Moon White, and has accessories to match.

The all-in-one also boasts built in JBL speakers positioned to offer great sound regardless of the screen position. USB-C connectivity and power delivery let you charge a laptop and share files over a single cable, and built-in microphones work with Amazon Alexa to make your desktop a full-fledged smart speaker.

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 will begin selling this February for a starting price of $1,599. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the Yoga AIO 7 will be sold in the U.S., though we can always hold out hope that the rotating design will show up in future Lenovo desktops.

Lenovo monitors get phone holders, cable management

(Image credit: Lenovo)

In other desktop news, Lenovo has announced a pair of monitors, the Lenovo L24i-30 and Lenovo L27e-30. These full HD monitors measure 23.8 and 27 inches, respectively, and boast IPS panels with wide viewing angles and sleek designs.

The monitors themselves are as thin as 7.1mm, with narrow bezel designs that are nearly edgeless on the top and sides. Each monitor is outfitted with all-metal stands that feature built-in cable management and integrated smartphone holders.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The monitors themselves feature AMD FreeSync support with refresh rates up to 75Hz. The panels have anti-glare coatings and are certified by TUV Rheinland as minimizing blue-light emissions and flickering with Lenovo's Eye-Comfort technology.

Both monitors are expected to launch in March. The 23.8-inch Lenovo L24i-30 Monitor starts at $159.99 while the 27-inch Lenovo L27e-30 Monitor starts at $189.99.