Killer laptop sale: Score the Dell XPS 13 for just $799

Dell is ending its January sales with one of the best laptop deals we've seen since Christmas.

For a limited time, you can get the 2019 Dell XPS 13 (9380) for $799.99 via coupon code "LTXPS134AFF". Traditionally priced at $1,299, that's a generous $500 off and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this laptop.

This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's an excellent configuration for just about anyone.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we loved the machine's slim design and its ability to perform well under pressure. We were also fans of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which is Dell's way of saying it has ultra-thin bezels. The barely-there bezels give users more screen real estate to get their work done.

In terms of performance, the Whiskey Lake CPU let us stream Netflix while also opening 25 additional Google Chrome tabs running either a Twitch stream, Tweetdeck, or YouTube without so much as a hiccup.

Dell's coupon is set to expire February 7 or when stock of the laptop runs out, so get this epic XPS 13 deal while you can.