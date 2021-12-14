iPhone 14 Pro could get a pair of Android-busting upgrades

The iPhone 14 has been tipped to sport a 48-megapixel camera and 8GB of RAM, brace of upgrades that would give it on-paper specs to challenge the best Android phones.

That’s according to a research note from Haitong International Securities (via MacRumors), from analyst Jeff Pu, who noted that both the rumored iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, could get a 48MP wide-angle camera, plus 12MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses. That would be a big step up from the 12 megapixel main lens currently available in iPhone 13 Pro.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this news, with Ming Chi Kuo also making similar claims about 48MP cameras back in April. Kuo claimed there would be two different sizes of iPhone 14, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, and we later heard this would involve iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‘Max’ versions of both phones . That’s right, there may not be an iPhone 14 mini.

Pu also predicts that iPhone 14 Pro models will have 8GB of RAM, up from the 6GB found in the iPhone 13 Pro; that would give the phones a similar amount of RAM to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S21. However, Apple's approach to efficiency and tight control of both hardware and software has meant its iPhones have been able to match and beat flagship Android phones even with less onboard RAM. So it could do a lot more with an extra 2GB of RAM, further making the iPhone a performance powerhouse.

On top of this Pu also claims that all four iPhone 14 models will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, which is restricted to the Pro iPhone 13 models, as well as have a base storage option of 64GB. The former makes perfect sense, though previous rumors have claimed it won’t be happening, while 64GB of storage doesn’t seem likely.

After all, all iPhone 13 models offer 128GB of storage in their cheapest configurations. And we’re getting to the point where even 128GB might not be enough space in the long term. Offering 64GB would be a serious step backwards, even if Apple offers a hefty discount to go with it.

Despite it being quite early, we’re already starting to get a picture of what the iPhone 14 series might look like. We’ve already heard recent news that Apple may ditch the notch next year, though the fate of TouchID and the long-anticipated under-display fingerprint scanner is less clear.

Pu has something of a mixed track record when it comes to Apple. So while some of his predictions sound sensible, we’re going to have to be patient to see what Apple has in store for us; only nine months to go...