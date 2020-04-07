iPhone 12 design just leaked for all four models

Apple’s design for the iPhone 12 is pretty much done and dusted, according to a leak from within Cupertino.

Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser tweeted an image that shows there’ll be four iPhone 12 models, comprising a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch vanilla iPhone 12, and a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The image confirms a lot of information gleaned from previous leaks and rumors, especially those of analyst and Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo , and shows what to expect when the iPhone 12 launches this fall.

Prototyping for iPhone 12 devices is just about finalized!Final details line up pretty well with what Kuo said last year! 🤯Expect to see CAD renders of the devices within the next month or two from your favorite leakers! 👀Now let’s see if Apple can get them out by EOY! pic.twitter.com/nAfA7JHMx2April 6, 2020

Prosser noted that he added in the model names to the leaked image, but said that the rest of the information comes from inside Apple. The two iPhone 12 models come with a dual-camera array and aluminium bodies, while the larger iPhone 12 Pro models have a trio of rear- cameras and ave a stainless steel construction.

As such, the Pro models are rather similar to the current iPhone 11 Pro but also come with a LiDAR sensor , as seen on the iPad Pro 2020 .

All four models share a shrunken notch, where the front camera and Face ID tech resides, along with an Apple A14 CPU and 5G compatibility.

Prosser also said that we should see more accurate fan-made designs of these phones coming in the next few months, as the locked-off Apple designs are leaked and handed off to render artists.

As it stands, we still anticipate an iPhone 12 launch in September this year. Apple may have to delay either the reveal or the retail launch due to coronavirus-related disruptions, as several rumors have suggested. But for now, we hope Apple can find a way around the potential problems that lie between building the phones and sending them out to stores worldwide.