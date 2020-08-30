iPhone 12 colors: What to expect from the new iPhones

With all the enhancements and new features Apple introduces to its iPhone lineup each year, one question bubbles up each time Apple's about to roll out new phones: What new iPhone colors can I expect? And that's especially the case this year with plenty of speculation about iPhone 12 colors.

Lots of iPhone 12 details have leaked out, thanks to an ever watchful network of Internet tipsters, but info on the iPhone 12 colors has been hard to come by. Still, there have been a few rumors, and we can combine those with Apple's recent history of introducing different colors to various iPhones.

Here's a look back at all the colors Apple has included in its recent iPhones and what that could mean for iPhone 12 colors.

iPhone 12 colors: The leaks so far

The most widely shared rumor about iPhone 12 colors concerns the iPhone 12 Pro models, and it first surfaced in January. That was when smartphone leaker Max Weinbach declared that the Pro models would add a navy blue option . That addition of navy blue comes at the expensive of the midnight green hue Apple introduced with the iPhone 11 Pro.

So far, we only have concept videos to judge how this new iPhone Pro shade will look. But ConceptsiPhone mocked up an iPhone 12 Pro in navy blue , which provides an idea of what to expect once the new iPhones arrive.

The rumor mill hasn't been quite so chatty about colors for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max. However, it's reasonable to assume that Apple will follow the path it blazed with the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 and make these models more colorful than the Pro options. To that end, concept images from Swedish tech site svetapple.sk show off the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 in the same colors available for the iPhone 11.

Back in April, an EverythingApplePro YouTube video claimed that the standard iPhone 12 models would introduce new colors. Specifically, Apple was reportedly considering light blue, violet and light orange, with only two of those colors making the final cut. Presumably, they’d knock out two of the current iPhone 11 colors, as Apple freshens up its phone lineup.

iPhone 12 colors: Our predictions

For the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, let's assume Apple sticks with the half dozen color options it's featured in the past. Black, white and Product [Red] seem all but certain to stick around, and Apple's offered a yellow version of its least expensive flagship phone for two years running. There's no reason to think the company will change course now.

That leaves green and purple from the iPhone 11 lineup. Apple typically jettisons a color or two from its offerings, and if midnight green isn't in the company's iPhone Pro plans, we could see green getting dropped here, too. Based on that EverythingApplePro video, we’d expect light blue and violet to take the place of green and purple.

Blue is also the color most likely to come to the iPhone 12 Pro lineup, based on the rumors we've heard. So we'll add that to the mix, dropping midnight green. Gold, silver and space gray feel like they're sticking around for another product cycle.

iPhone 11 colors

We’re basing our iPhone 12 color predictions on what Apple has done in the past with iPhone options. It’s worth reviewing those colors, since some of them will surely make a return appearance when the iPhone 12 arrives.

The iPhone 11 is the more colorful of Apple's flagship phones, with half-a-dozen different shades to choose from. In addition to traditional hues such as black and white, you also can pick from green, purple and yellow for your iPhone 11. There's a Product [Red] version as well, which raises funds to fight HIV and AIDS.

As for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max , Apple has gone a more traditional route. Here, the most daring option is midnight green, with either iPhone 11 Pro model otherwise available in either gold, silver or the ubiquitous space gray.

iPhone XR and iPhone XS colors

Apple's color experimentations didn't start with the iPhone 11. The iPhone XR , which Apple still sells at a discounted price of $549, also comes in a rainbow of options, with coral and blue leading the way. There's yellow and Product [Red] options for the XR, just as they are for the iPhone 11, and of course, you've got the usual black and white versions of the phone if you don't want to stand out from the crowd.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max from 2018 have since been discontinued, and that's no tragedy if you value daring colors. The gold, silver and space gray options are about as predictable as they come for Apple's iPhones.

Older iPhone colors

Prior to the iPhone XS, you'd have to go back to the iPhone 5c in 2013 if you wanted to find an iPhone that offered bright colors. Otherwise, flagship Apple phones from 2014 to 2017 featured various assortments of silver, space gray, gold and — of course — rose gold. iPhones in that time also came in black and jet black — "none more black" as Spinal Tap's Nigel Tufnel once observed.

iPhone model Year released Colors iPhone 11 2019 Black, white, yellow, red, purple, green iPhone 11 Pro/iPhone 11 Pro Max 2019 Midnight green, gold, silver, space gray iPhone XR 2018 Black, white, red, yellow, coral, blue iPhone XS/iPhone XS Max 2018 Gold, silver, space gray iPhone X 2017 Space gray, silver iPhone 8/iPhone 8 Plus 2017 Space gray, silver, gold iPhone 7/iPhone 7 Plus 2016 Silver, gold, rose gold, black, jet black iPhone 6s/iPhone 6s Plus 2015 Space gray, silver, gold, rose gold iPhone 6/iPhone 6 Plus 2014 Space gray, silver, gold

iPhone 12 colors outlook

Will these iPhone 12 color predictions pan out? We won't know for certain until Apple holds its big iPhone 12 launch event, which could happen as soon as September.